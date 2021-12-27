Mark Taylor, designer and co-creator of He-man, dies at age 80 – Entertainment

Mark Taylor, the designer and co-creator of He-Man, died on Thursday, aged 80, in his southern California home, his family told the Associated Press. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. He also created the look of the Ninja Turtles toys. He-Man is the main character of Mattel’s Masters of the Universe toy line, present in several comic books and protagonists of several animated series. The hero and his friends attempt to defend the kingdom of Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeleton, and the 1980s cartoon has become a huge hit. In 2021, a new animated series arrived on Netflix.

Although he became a children’s idol for his extraordinary strength, a hero permanently fighting villains, He-Man became an icon among members of the LGBTQ communities, who saw parallels between He-Man and the secret life of Prince Adam, the alter -ego of the hero.

Toy designer Mark Taylor explained that He-Man’s original design was conceived from sketches while working for Mattel, being inspired by Cro-Magnon men and Vikings. Mattel has sold something around 70 million dolls from the series Masters of the Universe when they were released over 40 years ago.

Mark Taylor’s work has been the subject of several documentaries. At a festival dedicated to He-Man in 2015, he declared that if he were to create a strong character like the blonde He-Man these days, he would certainly create a heroine instead of a hero. “Women are the heroes of our time”, he justified.