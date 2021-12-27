Marvel finally picks new actor for Ghost Rider

THE Ghost Rider is one of the few popular Marvel characters who has yet to be introduced to its cinematic universe.

Previously, the anti-hero was played by Nicolas Cage, who brought Johnny Blaze to life in two films. And Ghost Rider even won a new version in the series Agents of SHIELD, where Gabriel Luna played Robbie Reyes.

But at MCU its future is still uncertain. There are rumors that Ghost Rider could win a series for Disney+ and even rumors of a guest appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, film that hits theaters in May 2022.

Fans of the anti-hero are still waiting for an official announcement regarding the character’s future in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, but in the meantime new information is emerging through reliable sources such as the journalist Charles Murphy.

The journalist revealed that Marvel Studios has already chosen an actor for Ghost Rider. Charles claimed that, contrary to the crowd of some fans, no this is Keanu Reeves, but he was still quite happy with the choice.

The journalist, however, chose to only speak openly about the choice when all the details of the agreement between Marvel and the actor are finalized. We are very curious to find out who the new Ghost Rider will be.

Possible role of Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2 is revealed!

A new rumor may have clarified how the participation of the Spirit of Vengeance will be in the film. The gossip came from the paparazzi Atlanta Filming, which from time to time also throws some holes in the film’s productions.

According to him, via Twitter, the Ghost Rider will be released from a kind of ‘spiritual prison’ during the entire confusion of the film. Probably as a result of the Scarlet Witch’s uncontrolled actions across the multiverse.

It’s not the first time some source talks about Johnny Blaze’s return to the screen. Which makes us even more excited for this to happen!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

