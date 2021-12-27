Mateus, from the duo with Jorge, is diagnosed with Covid-19 | celebrities



Mateus, from the duo with Jorgeinstagram reproduction

Rio – Mateus, from the duo with Jorge, was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is isolated in his house. His partner’s exam was ‘inconclusive’ and he is still under observation. The information was confirmed through a statement posted on the Instagram of the two, this Sunday. With that, some of their presentations will be changed.

“We communicated that the duo Jorge and Mateus, through exams, were diagnosed with different viral conditions. Jorge, with a final analysis of the exam as ‘inconclusive’, remained under observation and on leave. Mateus, who manifested mild symptoms on December 19th , maintains the isolation in his house since the positive result of Covid-19”, the note said.

The report also communicates the shows that have undergone changes. “Given the situation, the duo’s next two performances will be changed: The show on December 27th, in Florianópolis, was postponed to January 5th, 2022, and the one on December 28th in São Miguel do Gostoso (RN) was canceled , with no new date set. We emphasize the importance of vaccines against viral diseases. We hope that everything and everyone is well.”