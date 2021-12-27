Maurílio remains in the ICU and has a shaved beard in the hospital

News Summary:

Maurílio remains in the ICU of a hospital in Goiânia

He suffered three cardiac arrests and was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism

His wife revealed that he had a shaved beard

Still in serious condition and admitted to the ICU, countryman Maurílio had his beard shaved on Christmas Day. And who shared the news was the singer’s wife, Luana Ramos. She said she hadn’t seen him smooth-faced since they were teenagers.

“It’s my love, the day has come: they shaved your beard! Sorry, but we already knew, we authorized it and we were looking forward to seeing it! You look 16 years old again,” wrote the singer’s wife in an Instagram post.

Maurílio and Luana have been together for 12 years, since he was just 16. And to register the “baby face”, he published an image of when they were still teenagers.

Even without her husband being present at home on Christmas Eve, Luana was confident in the evolution of the singer’s clinical condition.

“Thank God for another day won! While you rest your mind, your body continues to improve, resuming its functions more and more and that’s wonderful! Our Christmas Day gift: Seeing you so young and with a calm countenance! Here we continue firm! and confident in our miracle: You!”, Luana writes.

In the most recent medical bulletin released by the hospital, last Friday (24), it is stated that Maurílio remains intubated, sedated, with no changes in his health condition, breathing with the aid of mechanical ventilation and with “full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with present diuresis and following the neurosurgery protocol”.

Maurílio was hospitalized on December 15 in a hospital in Goiânia after suffering three cardiac arrests. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.