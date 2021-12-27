MC Boco do Borel is gunned down during concert | Brazil



MC Boco do Borel was shot dead in Pernambuco during a concert – Reproduction

Published 12/27/2021 11:35 AM

The brega funk singer known as MC Boco do Borel was shot dead in Serrambi, on the coast of Pernambuco. The crime happened in the early hours of this Sunday, 26th, while the artist was performing at the Aconchego Bar. After passing through the Legal Medical Institute (IML), the singer’s body was buried by the family this Monday morning, 27th, at the Cemetery of Santo Amaro, in the Center of the city.

According to the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP), the MC’s presentation had just started, when a man in a ninja cap went to the front of the stage and fired several shots towards the artist, who was hit by 15 places, including the head. Boco was helped, but he didn’t resist.

The singer’s death generated a commotion among friends and family. MC Sheldon, who was one of the pioneers of brega funk alongside MC Boco, lamented the loss in his social network. “Boco and I had a beautiful history of brotherhood. Together, we overcame prejudice, we overcame life’s obstacles for a generation and it’s even a little strange for me to talk like that. Boco is gone, he’s not here anymore between us and what makes me even sadder is that I couldn’t tell you how much I loved him,” he wrote.

The musician’s wife, Alynne Cristina, also spoke out through her social network and stated that her husband was “coldly murdered”. She also added that her husband was “not a drug dealer, a criminal and much less involved in anything”: “I’m disgusted with this cruelty, malice, cowardice and envy”, she added.

Alynne’s statement came after speculation circulated that the MC’s death was related to drug trafficking. That’s because, in June of last year, the singer was arrested with three other men for having 670 grams of a substance derived from cocaine paste. At the time, the musician’s staff even denied his involvement with the situation and said he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, known as MC Boco, lived in the Mustardinha neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife. He was 34 years old and left four children.