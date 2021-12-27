MC Boco do Borel is killed during concert in Pernambuco – News

Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, known as MC Boco do Borel, was murdered during a show in Serrambi, on the south coast of Pernambuco, this Sunday morning (26).

The 35-year-old singer had just climbed onto the stage of a bar when he was surprised by the suspect and even before starting the presentation, Boco was hit by at least nine shots.

MC Boco was rescued by the owner of the bar. He took the musician to a basic health unit located 800 meters from the bar, but the MC arrived at the emergency room.

On the same night, four other artists would also perform and Boco was the third to take the stage. Before the show, he was in the company of other MCs who left the venue unaided.

Police seized cartridges of ammunition used in the crime. Images from a security camera installed near the site will also be analyzed. The suspect fled and so far has not been identified.

MC Boco was one of the main artists of the brega scene in Pernambuco. He was resuming his routine on stage after spending a year and four months in prison accused of drug trafficking. The singer was released exactly two months ago and the police are working on the possibility of his execution, but it is still unclear whether the murder is related to the arrest of the artist.