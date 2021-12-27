MC Boco do Borel: see the repercussion of the singer’s death, shot to death during a concert in Ipojuca | Pernambuco

Artists and friends of MC Boco do Borel lamented the death of the brega funk singer, who was shot dead this Sunday (26), in Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco. The singer was shot while on stage, during a show at Aconchego Bar, in Serrambi. He was 34 years old, married and left with four children.

MC Sheldon started his career together with Boco, in 2007, and formed a duo with him until 2014, when they decided to pursue a solo career. Sheldon was one of the first to speak out about the death of his friend, whom he had stopped talking to in 2020, after a disagreement.

“Boco and I had a beautiful history of brotherhood. Together, we overcame prejudice, we overcame life’s obstacles for a generation and it’s even a little strange for me to talk like that. Boco is gone, he’s not here anymore between us and what makes me even sadder is that I couldn’t tell him how much I loved him, how sorry I was for him and he didn’t talk to each other,” he said.

Sheldon posted a video on Instagram talking about their trajectory and the reason for their disagreement (see video above).

“We didn’t talk but we loved each other, you know. For a silly reason. The real reason, for you to be aware, is that my DVD rolled. […] ‘Love, Sheldon’, a romantic DVD, and Boco had nothing to do with romanticism, you know. And then he wasn’t invited to my romantic DVD and then he was left with this silly intrigue, and we were proud of each other, ended up wasting time and we didn’t speak and I didn’t see him, didn’t hug him, didn’t ask for forgiveness”, he declared .

Boco’s body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), in the center of Recife. a team from TV Globo he went to the place to try to talk to the family, who preferred not to grant an interview.

His wife, Alynne Cristina, posted an Instagram message asking people not to associate the MC’s death with his recent arrest for drug trafficking.

In June 2020, Boco was arrested with three more men for having 670 grams of a cocaine-based paste derivative. He was held in pre-trial detention until October this year. At the time, the singer’s staff denied the artist’s involvement and stated that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“He wasn’t a drug dealer, a criminal and much less involved in anything! Just a singer who got along with all kinds of people […]. Boco was a professional, he shouldn’t, he went in and out anywhere. If they hired, he would be there fulfilling his obligation and work. Even because, if I had to, folks, how would a guy have a singing profession, knowing he’d have to go to several places to perform? It was cowardly, that was the truth,” his wife declared.

Dadá Boladão published a photo with MC Boco do Borel

Singer Dadá Boladão, the most listened to brega funk artist on streaming platforms in 2020, posted a photo with Boco and lamented the death of his professional colleague. “Go with God, warrior. Your story will never be forgotten. Thank you for all you’ve done for our movement and, from your heart, rest in peace. Grief!”, he wrote on Instagram.

MC Leozinho do Recife, who recently did several works in partnership with Boco, also lamented the loss of his friend. “I leave here my feelings to all your family and friends. The brega funk is in mourning. We’ll miss you a lot, bro,” he said.

MC Japan posted a photo of Boco on Instagram with the message “rest in peace, bro Boco”. MC Vertinho also published a photo with the deceased artist and singer Eliza Mell wished her relatives and friends strength.