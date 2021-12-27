MEC application in partnership with UFSC will gather student data

The first version of the MEC’s ​​initiative plans to gather the information in an application that should be ready by 2022

A working group that includes the UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina) and the Ministry of Education is working to unify all student data in a single application. The first version of ‘Student’s Journey’ should be ready by 2022, but the complete work should take about a year and a half, according to the MEC.

The idea is that this application can gather information about the student’s entire trajectory, which would gather their school curriculum, attendance and data related to academic life, but it should go further and offer a communication channel of the Ministry of Communication with the student.

The project is coordinated by the MEC’s ​​Undersecretary for Technology, André Castro, who is also responsible for the unit responsible for the Student Journey project.

“Historically, we have had MEC initiatives aiming at a student ID that reached a point in this project. Now we see, with the new proposal, a broader product, to be built together with the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC)”, said the undersecretary.

According to him, the ministerial team identified, in October, “a gap and a series of opportunities for advancement in the MEC’s ​​plans for digital transformation.” Since then, the ministry has mapped services and defined “strategic axes” for digital transformation products.

“One of these axes is the Student Journey project. The idea is to be a product that can be delivered directly to the student. As a background, we will have the capacity to manage data and services so that students can access this in an easier way”, he said.

According to Castro, when it goes into operation, the application will also represent a direct communication channel with students to publicize “initiatives, programs or opportunities” made available by the folder. “Today, the MEC does not have an effective channel for direct dialogue with the student”, he said.

“The idea is that, in the long term, everyone who has studied or taken an academic journey can have their information in this application in an integrated, authentic and recognized way by the MEC”, he added.

The Student Journey is part of the scope of Rede Aprender, which proposes to implement the interoperability platform for Brazilian education. According to the MEC, the application will be made available free of charge on the Gov.br store for Android and IOS platforms.

*With information from Agência Brasil