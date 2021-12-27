Meet 5 races and fall in love!

Japan is a country well-known for its culture, and one of the most beloved animals there is the cat, but have you ever stopped to think about what are the Japanese dog breeds spread around the world? Get to know 5 of these races now and expand your knowledge.

5 famous japanese dog breeds

This is possibly the oldest dog breed in Japan, at least 3000 years old. The name is due to the location where it started to be developed. Dogs of this breed are notably known for their courage, having been used to hunt wild boar and other animals larger than their own.

The Kishu are of medium size, the coat can be white, sesame, red or in brindle tones. They are usually very affectionate, fun, playful and protective. They are good home companions, especially if you have children at home.

Although not a certainty, it is believed that Japanese Spitz is the product of a cross between American Eskimo and German Spitz. It is a small white dog. Ideal as a companion, has great intelligence, is obedient, affectionate and likes to play.

Also known by the names Nihan or Nippon Terrier, the Japanese Terrier is descended from Terriers, as the name implies, brought to Japan in the 18th century by the Dutch.

It is a small breed, with short fur that can be black, white or tricolor. This Terrier is usually playful and cheerful, but also vigilant. Gets along well in family, especially with children.

This breed became famous because of movies like Hachiko and Always by your side. It is a large dog, can reach up to 70 cm. Its coat can be white, sesame or a red foul.

Akita is very loyal, brave, companion and vigilant. Gets along with people, on the other hand, is territorial and generally doesn’t get along with other dogs, so it’s best to keep him away from them.

Also called the Chin, the Japanese Spaniel is a companion breed, much loved and pampered by the Japanese nobility since the Middle Ages.

This breed is perfect for those who are quieter and don’t like a lot of agitation, as it is known as a silent dog. It is a small pet, its fur is usually black and white, or red and white.

As for his personality, although he is quieter, he is an intelligent, alert, affectionate and faithful dog. Their life expectancy varies between 12 and 16 years.