Mega da Virada: Bettors have until 5pm this Friday to try for an unprecedented prize of R$ 350 million

RIO – Mega da Virada players have until 5 pm this Friday to try the biggest jackpot of the year and in the history of the lottery. With an estimated prize pool of R$350 million, lottery outlets have been taking bets since November 16th. Caixa Econômica Federal will make the millionaire draw on December 31st. The contest will be number 2440 and until then there will be no more draws.

As this is a special contest, the prize does not accumulate. If there is no hit for the six tens, the value will be divided among the five tens correctors. The promised amount is greater than that of 2020, when Caixa estimated the premium at R$300 million.

Video:Digital influencer is pursued by her ex-boyfriend, who is arrested in a mall in Curitiba. ‘does not accept the termination’

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets across the country, via the Loterias Caixa app or via the internet. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50. Remember that bets must be made with a specific Mega da Virada wheel.

Estimates made by Caixa show that if the lucky one takes the jackpot alone, if he puts the money into savings, he will have an income of R$ 1.5 million per month, the total is still enough money to buy 40 mansions for R$ 8.75 million , each.

Bonuses

To increase the chances of winning, many players choose to purchase pool shares, as they compete with a greater amount of games and numbers in a bet, spending less.

To make the raffle, just form a group, choose the bet numbers, mark the amount of odds and register at any of the 13 thousand lotteries in the country. When registered in the system, the bet generates a share receipt for each participant who, in the event of a prize, will be able to redeem the prize individually.

The player can also acquire shares of raffles organized by lottery companies. For this, you must ask the attendant for the amount of shares you want and keep the receipt to check the bet on the day of the draw. In this case, you can pay an additional service fee of up to 35% of the fee, at the lottery’s discretion.

At Mega-Sena, the jackpots have a minimum price of R$ 10. However, each share cannot be less than R$ 5. It is possible to make a jackpot with a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 100 shares. A maximum of 10 bets per pool is allowed. In cases of more than one bet, they must all contain the same number of prediction numbers.

How to follow the draw

The 2440 contest will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) and will be broadcast live over the internet, on Caixa’s official YouTube channel. The draw will also be broadcast directly from the TV GLOBO studios, as is traditional. (With information from Agência Brasil)