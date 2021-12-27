Mega da Virada: see the most drawn numbers to date – National

The Mega da Virada draw will be held next Friday (31st), from 8 pm (photo: Cashier/Disclosure) The end of the year is here and, with it, the chance to win a million dollar lottery – R$350 million –, as one of the most popular prizes in Brazil is up for grabs at Mega da Virada. Even though gamblers need to be lucky, a little math can help. It is that, yes, there is a “what” of probability at play.

No wonder, betting on the most drawn dozens or, as we can popularly say, the “that always come out” can be a good strategy.

In this scenario, taking into account all of the Mega da Virada drawings since 2009, when it was created, the number 10 is the one that has been drawn most often – four times –, according to Caixa. Right behind, we have a technical tie between numbers 03, 05, 20 and 36, all of them drawn three times over these 12 years.

Another 16 dozen have already been drawn twice since the start of Mega da Virada. They are: 02, 11, 17, 18, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42, 51, 53, 56 and 58. And if bad luck is the enemy of the bettor, there are also those who can be considered the “unlucky ones” or who knows, they can even “give the air of grace” this year and surprise. It’s just that 16 dozen never came out in the contest. They are: 07, 08, 09, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 39, 44, 48, 54, 59 and 60.

And speaking of numbers and probability, the chance of winning in each contest varies according to the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, the probability of winning is one in 50,063,860, according to Caixa. As for a bet with 15 tens, the probability of hitting the prize is one in 10,003.