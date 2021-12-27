Meghan Markle receives apology after winning court case

Meghan Markle won a public apology after a court battle with the British tabloid Mail, responsible for the Daily Mail. The newspaper ran a cover story with the Duchess of Sussex after the court found her privacy invaded in February 2019, when the vehicle exposed excerpts from a five-page letter written by the actress to her father shortly after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.

“The Duchess of Sussex wins her copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail and posted on Mail Online,” ran the Mail on Sunday, front page.

“After a hearing on January 19 and 20, 2021, and another on May 5, 2021, the Court found the Duchess of Sussex right in her claim of copyright infringement. by publishing extracts of his handwritten letter to his father. Financial compensation has already been agreed,” highlighted a reminder of the public pardon on the third page of the Mail.

On February 11, London Supreme Court Justice Mark Warby ruled that the tabloid The Mail should publish the apology for the Duchess, with an even larger text inside the newspaper, under the headline: “Duchess of Sussex” .

He also ordered the note to appear on the main page of the newspaper’s website, MailOnline, for a week, including a link to the ruling with the sentence: “The full judgment and Court summary can be found here.”

The news vehicle appealed the decision, which was upheld after the last appeal, judged on December 2, with the apology text published yesterday.

According to People, Meghan is also expected to receive compensation estimated at 90% of her lawsuit expenses. In total, over 18 months of dispute, it would have disbursed US$ 1.88 million (about R$ 10.6 million at the current price).

Shortly after winning the case, the philanthropist issued a statement stating that “this is a victory not appealing to her, but to anyone who has ever been afraid to stand up for what is right.”