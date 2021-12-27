Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4Matic Test: The Opposite Way

The premium market is eyeing electrification. For example, even not cheap at all, Volvo XC40, Audi e-tron and Porsche Taycan appear among the 100% electric most sold in Brazil. But is there still room for combustion models, and even more so with diesel engines? For Mercedes-Benz, yes. An example is the GLE 400d, the big SUV from Germany.

And there’s no other engine option for it, whether it’s a traditional bodywork or a coupe – that’s not counting the AMG versions, of course. The GLE 400d is with the 2.9, in-line six-cylinder, turbodiesel, with 330 hp and 71.4 kgfm of torque, the OM656. Abroad, it even has a 48-volt hybrid-light system, but it hasn’t reached our market.

You can understand the customer who buys the GLE 400d. At 4.92 m long, it is imposing. In design, the front bears the brand’s star in an enormous chrome grille. The fullLED headlamps add a touch of modernity – and refer to its bigger brother, the GLS. It’s imposing, a tall front. At the rear, the LED lights are beautiful and thin. In the general context, it’s an imposing and beautiful SUV, without visual exaggerations, including chrome in the right places. The 20″ wheels look even small on the GLE.

Inside, the GLE 440d has what we already know from other Mercedes-Benzes. Very good materials, like leather, aluminum and wood, and a mix of luxury and modernity. While it has a digital instrument panel, it simulates traditional dials, just as the MBUX multimedia system has a touchscreen and voice commands, but maintains a tactile command in the center console. The sound system is signed by Burmester.

At 2935 mm of wheelbase, it obviously has a lot of internal space. In the back seat, it’s decent to place the 3 occupants with peace of mind and comfort, in a good way. There’s the third row, for two occupants, but it’s the usual: it seems to have space, but it’s very limited and it’s good for quick rides or trips, and the occupants are not too tall not to reach the destination without knees.

At the wheel, the GLE 440d is a legitimate SUV from Mercedes-Benz. It rides on a traditional suspension, with coil springs, with a focus on comfort. It’s an ocean liner on asphalt, but it hits dry in deeper holes, but it’s something that’s already become commonplace in Mercedes-Benzes. The turbodiesel engine runs quiet, smooth and doesn’t even seem like it at higher revs. The gear changes are not even felt, as we already know about this brand’s 9-speed automatic transmission. Don’t expect excitement, despite accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

But it’s a big SUV. In the city, its dimensions are exaggerated. On the road, a good option. All this comfort is combined with the consumption of the turbodiesel engine, which in our test scored 12.5 km/liter – that is, an autonomy of 1,060 km in the large 85-litre tank. Even in the city, it was 9.3 km/liter, or 790 km. Add that to the comfort and autonomous systems and have an experience of traveling long distances without having to stop.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d will charge for everything: R$722,900. It is the only option in the turbodiesel market and competes with an already hybrid group, such as the BMW X5 (R$ 627,950, with 5 seats) and the Volvo XC90, which starts at R$ 499,950, also a plug-in hybrid. Lives alone in its world, but the brand could have a hybrid option in this game, which also exists in Germany diesel.

Photos: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)