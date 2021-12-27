Mercedes boss justifies Hamilton’s silence: “He has no words”

Lewis Hamilton has not spoken on social media in the last 2 weeks (Photo: AFP)

END OF THE HAMILTON DYNASTY? WITH VERSTAPPEN, GOLD GENERATION TAKES 1ST TITLE IN F1

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke of Lewis Hamilton’s silence since the loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi GP, which culminated in the loss of the 2021 Formula 1 world title. Hamilton’s only public appearances since the race were for receiving the title of Knight of the Order of the British Empire, and at a team celebration of the eighth Builder title at Brackley.

At the press conference after announcing that Mercedes would withdraw the appeal contesting the decisions of the race management at the Abu Dhabi GP, Wolff commented that he had been in contact with Hamilton in recent days, and cited that the seven-time champion had to seize the moment of recognition.

“Lewis was in the office with me and everyone else involved, and we were in direct contact these days,” commented Wolff, an excerpt from the press conference broadcast by the German website Motorsport-Total.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Lewis Hamilton has a contract until 2023 with Mercedes (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on twitter and on Instagram!

“What did you tell him before [de receber a Ordem do Mérito] is that he should take these positive moments with him during those hours when his life’s work and achievements are honored. I think he did it,” he continued.

Hamilton hasn’t posted on social media since December 11, the day of the Abu Dhabi GP qualifying, and caught the attention of fans for not following all of his Instagram accounts. The only interview with the seven-times champion since the defeat was after getting out of the car, before the podium.

“Silence exists naturally because it just doesn’t have words,” Wolff concluded when asked about Lewis’ stance.

VICTORIES ACHIEVED PRESENT AT F1 2021

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.