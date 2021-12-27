Mercedes GLE 400d Coupé: a giant, stylish SUV | Tests

Disclosure Mercedes GLE Coupé 400d: SUV does not fit in any parking space, but oozes comfort and sophistication when running

Nothing like a turbodiesel SUV with a coupe air and hunger for asphalt to face a long trip, right? With the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé 400d in the garage, I did not hesitate to visit some relatives in Minas Gerais, more than 600 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo. With the tank full with 65 liters of diesel, off we went. We drove over 1,300 km in total.

THE Mercedes GLE Coupe 400d

(R$ 764,900) is a true machine to travel, whether for comfort, performance or even the theoretical autonomy of 748 km, taking into account the consumption data released by Inmetro. Too bad it was made for a few and doesn’t fit in any mall or condominium spot.

On the other hand, the car wastes space and runs very comfortably with the help of the independent suspension

and the 275/50R 20 rubber tires, which well absorb the irregularities of the surface and give a feeling of walking on clouds. But it’s good to be cautious when cornering, since we’re talking about a car that weighs 2,220 kg and has a ground clearance of 20.6 cm.

Of course, there is no lack of steering assistance and even a semi-autonomous steering system, which automatically brakes and accelerates the car, maintains the distance from the vehicle in front

and rotates the flywheel in well-marked lanes. However, it asks the driver to always be on the lookout and move the direction from time to time. The electronic paraphernalia of GL 400d

it is as big as the SUV and includes many other items.

One of them is the emergency autonomous braking

and the crosswind assistant that acts on the brakes, stability control and steering, helping the driver to maintain control of the car in turbulent situations, such as when a large truck passes by, something that happened during the trip. The problem is that the system fix

may end up giving the driver a scare. Anyway, this is another security item.







During the trip another item used was the native GPS

as part of the multimedia with high resolution screen and that works by voice command. It still lacks precision to accept some orders. The good thing about the story is that the graphics on the map are of good resolution and the system is able to help reach the programmed destination.

To complete the environment is very neat

, with panoramic sunroof, programmable ambient light, leather-covered seats with electrically adjustable carpet, all top notch. There is also nothing to complain about the storage compartments. It’s just nice to know that the car only comes with USB C inputs

. And if your cell phone is compatible, you can recharge it by induction.

Disclosure The interior is very spacious and comes with a multimedia system with a high-resolution screen that works by voice command.

The engine 3.0 turbodiesel

it is a power plant. It is capable of generating 330 hp and a brutal 71.4 kgfm at a mere 1,200 rpm. In practice, even with 2.2 tons of weight, the car shows good agility when accelerating with the help of the transmission system that includes 9-speed gearbox

and all-wheel drive. The whole set always works in silence, thanks not only to the technology common rail

, but also good sound insulation.

Another pleasing point behind the wheel is visibility. Even with the narrow and slanted rear window, the mirrors have a good viewing angle. You four-wheel disc brakes

they’re also working well, and the steering system’s swivel diameter of 11.8m are two other factors that help steer this four-wheeled giant.

As a large SUV

, even with electronic stability control, the roll of the body is somewhat accentuated by the transfer of weight from one side to the other. But the direction has quick and direct responses and has well-calibrated assistance. Driving cautiously, however, the Mercedes GLE Coupe 400d

it is capable of doing up to 8.7 km/l in the city and 11.5 km/l on the road, according to data from Inmetro.

Conclusion

THE Mercedes GLE Coupe 400d

is a stylish SUV capable of traveling long distances in comfort and safety. Compete with other sophisticated giants like Porsche Cayenne Coupé ES Hybrid

(BRL 959 thousand) and BMW X6

(R$ 662 thousand), but the three-pointed star model is the only diesel in the segment.

This contributes to good low torque, which helps maintain agility in case the car is armored. In addition, it has more autonomy on the road for travel. Even so, Mercedes will soon surrender to the hybrid SUVs

and electric

large scale, including in Brazil.

Datasheet



Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé 400d



Price: BRL 764,900

Engine: 3.0, turbodiesel

Power: 330 hp at 3,600 rpm

Torque: 71.4 kgfm at 1,200 rpm

Transmission: automatic, nine gears, all-wheel drive

Suspension: McPherson (front), multiarm (rear)

Brakes: ventilated discs (front and rear)

Proportions: 4.94 m long, 2.01 m wide and 2.94 m wheelbase

Trunk: 655 liters

0 to 100 km/h: 5.7 seconds

Maximum speed: 240 km/h

Consumption: 8.7 km/l in the city; 11.5 km/l on the road (Inmetro)