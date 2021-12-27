Miami Heat Wins 12-Player Depleted Orlando Magic | nba

The covid spurt, which has already alienated more than 90 NBA players in December, continues to disfigure teams. This Sunday afternoon, the Miami Heat beat the Orlando Magic by 93-83, at home, in a duel between teams very lacking. Magic was the most impacted, with 12 players removed from the 17 that make up the regular squad, seven of them due to health and safety protocols related to the virus.

On the Heat side, three starters were absent: Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker and Bam Adebayo. Jimmy Butler returned from a coccyx injury and scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. The highlight of the duel, however, was Turkish freshman Omer Yurtseven, with 16 points and 15 rebounds in his first time as a starter in the NBA. It was their fifth straight game with double digits on rebounds.

On the Orlando side, who used five players on ten-day contracts, the standout was Gary Harris, with 20 points. RJ Hampton contributed 14 points and 5 assists. The team has the second worst campaign of the season (7-27), just ahead of the Detroit Pistons, and can’t count on several parts of the rotation, such as point guard Cole Anthony, the team’s main basket of the year.

As a result, Magic will face the Milwaukee Bucks twice, at home, on Tuesday and Thursday. The Heat, in turn, picks up the Washington Wizards, on Tuesday, again in Miami. The team is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 21 wins and 13 losses. They won 7 of the last 9 games and they are packed, even with all the physical problems.

heat

Jimmy Butler (17 pts, 11 rebs, 4 asts)

Caleb Martin (17 pts, 5 rebs)

Omer Yurtseven (16 pts, 15 rebs)

magic

Gary Harris (20 pts)

RJ Hampton (14 pts, 5 asts)

Franz Wagner (13 pts)

Wendell Carter (8 pts, 14 rebs)

heat

Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery)

Kyle Lowry (covid protocols)

PJ Tucker (leg)

Dewayne Dedmon (knee)

Markieff Morris (neck)

magic

12 players out of the regular squad of 17

Assists

heat 28

Magic 17

second chance points

heat 20

Magic 10

Points generated from turnovers

heat 22

Magic 19

Court shots

Heat 36/89 (40.4%)

Magic 31/72 (43.1%)

three shots

Heat 10/34 (29.4%)

Magic 10/32 (31.3%)

free throws

Heat 11/18 (61.1%)

Magic 11/17 (64.7%)

First Period – Magic 24 to 22: Jimmy Butler showed his comeback with 10 points in the first round, but the Magic dominated the first 12 minutes. Visitors came to open 9 points. Gary Harris scored 9 and led Orlando, but Miami knew how to react by taking advantage of consecutive turnovers.

Second period – Heat 20 to 15: In a low-score partial, freshman pivot Omer Yurtseven dominated the actions for Miami. He finished the first half with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The home team only saved 2 of 16 shots from the perimeter, but the Magic wasn’t much better: 3 of 14. In the range, Miami 42 to 39.

Third period – Heat 30 to 21: Gabe Vincent, who hadn’t scored a single point in the first half, scored an 8 for Miami. Max Strus also woke up, with 2 balls of three. The Heat had no problem stretching their lead against the fragile Orlando side. Tyler Herro took the second technical foul and was ejected from the duel. Score from 72 to 60.

Fourth Period – Magic 23 to 21: Orlando still tried to react, but the lack of integration and organization was evident. The Miami organization spoke louder and the home team managed to seal the victory with tranquility, on a Sunday of disfigured teams and small audience in the arena in Miami.

heat

12/28 – Wizards (home)

12/29 – Spurs (outside)

12/31 – Rockets (outside)