The world is being hit by the micron tsunami. Scientists, politicians and, indeed, we are all struggling to figure out what this means for our lives.

Restrictions are increasing in several countries to deal with the new variant of the new coronavirus.

There is a constant stream of new information – some worrying, some positive. So where are we?

We don’t go back to the past

It’s easy to forget, but we’re much better off than at this time last year, when many of us couldn’t find our family at Christmas.

The spread of the alpha variant in late 2020 led to new isolation measures, and vaccination was just beginning around the world.

the least dangerous micron

If you take the micron, it is less likely to get seriously ill than with the previous variants.

Studies around the world are painting a consistent picture that the micron is less aggressive than the delta variant, with up to 70% less chance of infected people ending up in hospital.

Micron can cause cold symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, and headache, but that doesn’t mean it will cause mild coviding in everyone – some will still get seriously ill.

Alterations in the virus appear to have made it less dangerous, but most of the reduced severity is due to immunity as a result of vaccination and previous episodes of covid.

But the micron is spreading too fast

The less seriousness of the new variant is only half the equation, because even though the chances of someone ending up in the hospital are smaller, if many people become infected, the two effects cancel each other out, and we’re back to zero.

It’s micron’s true talent to infect people. It spreads faster than other variants and may bypass part of the immunological protection of previous vaccines and infections.

We are not sure what will happen when the micron hits the elderly

Advanced age has always been the biggest risk factor for becoming seriously ill from covid.

In the UK, most cases of micron are in people under 40 years of age, so we are not sure what will happen when it affects elderly and vulnerable populations.

The micron’s ability to partially evade immunity means that there is the potential for more elderly people to be infected than during the delta variant wave.

Many people received booster doses, but protection drops with time

The protection generated by two doses of vaccine appears to be insufficient against micron, which has led to a massive expansion of the booster dose campaign in several countries.

However, protection against microns appears to drop after about ten weeks. Protection after more severe disease manifestations tends to last much longer.

But now we have antiviral drugs

New drugs should keep even more patients out of the hospital.

They are being given to people at high risk of covid death, including cancer patients and people who have had an organ transplant.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug that disrupts the micron’s ability to replicate within our bodies and reduces hospital admissions by 30%.

Sotrovimab is an antibody therapy that adheres to the virus and reduces admissions by 79%.

Both suppress the virus, which gives the immune system time to react.

Hospitals are feeling the pressure

The large number of people taking the micron is already being felt by doctors, nurses and the rest of the hospital workforce.

In England, this is already considered the busiest Christmas period of all time.

Overall, 94.5% of adult beds are occupied compared to 89% last year.

The next few weeks are crucial

The question is, even if everything works in our favor – milder viruses, antivirals, booster shots – will it be enough to deal with a variant that spreads faster than anything we’ve seen before? Or will more restrictions be needed?

The speed with which all of this is happening means that we will know these answers very soon.

