Mileide Mihaile talks about reality, maternity, aesthetics and prejudices

With the end of the reality “A Fazenda” (TV Record) and the celebrations to host 2022, digital influencer Mileide Mihaile, 32, was already expecting a full schedule of commitments, but the uterine cancer that affected her mother, Doralice, made the ex-ballerina change plans to take care of the matriarch. “Doctors are optimistic that soon she will be 100% cured”, says the famous universe.

But plans to take advantage of the post-reality moment continue, Mileide guarantees. For the businesswoman, who was born in Maranhão, owns a clothing store in Ceará, where she lives, and accumulates 5 million followers on Instagram, the program only came to add to her trajectory. For her, participating in a reality show like this is nothing inferior.

Debate is in fashion. Recently, actor Ícaro Silva reacted badly to rumors that he would be confirmed on “BBB 22” and, on Twitter, asked for respect for his story and for his hatred of what he called mediocre entertainment. He also addressed the “BBB” as “Big Boster Brasil” and, since then, the debate has taken on endless proportions. Mileide disagrees with the actor’s stance.

“The reality show was positive for me. I think anyone who talks that way is hurt by something or is not 100% okay with themselves.”

Mother of Yhudy, 11, from her relationship with singer Wesley Safadão, says she is prejudiced by receiving child support from her former partner, to whom she was married for eight years — and who is entitled, by law, to the amount. Even in the reality show itself, a participant suggested that she made a living from it. But today he says he has already managed to prove that it is much more than income:

“The more you prove how capable and prepared you are for what you set out to do, the less people have something to criticize.”

In this telephone interview, Mileide also talks about aesthetic pressure and regret for having undergone liposuction. “I should have respected my time, but I got the battery.”

Check out some excerpts below.

UNIVERSA – There was a recent discussion in which an actor said he would not participate in “BBB” because he found reality to be mediocre entertainment. Did participating in “The Farm” hurt your career?

Mileide Mihaile – No. The reality show was positive for me. I think anyone who talks that way is hurt about something or isn’t 100% okay with themselves. For me it was a sum, and it will be very important for my journey. There are people who end up getting to know each other more than they’d like there, because there’s no way to pretend for so long, and you come across yourself.

In the end, those who participate in reality shows are extremely brave, authentic and not afraid to face judgments. I found myself extremely brave and resilient. I am proud to say that I faced this phase. When I was eliminated, I was sure that something good was to come. And the affection I receive has given me that answer.

Realities like “A Fazenda” and “BBB” tend to raise many issues such as racism and machismo. And in this last edition of the Record program there was a serious accusation of harassment. What was it like to follow all this?

I’ve always been very careful in raising agendas like these because you have to have a lot of property and understand them in depth. And things happened in this edition that I’m against. I have an aversion to those who have prejudice, commit racism. And women, especially, face these problems with greater difficulty, because we have to prove twice that we are capable of something. If I want to talk about business, I have to prove a lot more that I understand it than if I were a man.

What prejudices did you feel there and which ones do you feel outside of reality?

On our journey there will always be someone to doubt what you are doing, to think that you are not competent, not prosperous. Inside, in one of the discussions with Solange, she assumed that I didn’t care about money, implying that I support my life with a pension. And it went from woman to woman. This kind of prejudice and confrontation never stopped happening in my history. Decreased because the more you prove that you are capable and prepared for what you set out to do, the less people have something to criticize.

You are the mother of a boy. How to talk so that it doesn’t reproduce machismos?

I talk to him a lot, since I was little, and I say that respect is something that can never be lacking. And also to never try to measure what the other person feels. This affects self-esteem, the emotional, the psychological. The disease of the century is depression, and we have to be careful about it. Respecting each other’s space, you will never commit machismo.

Do you also talk to him openly about sexuality, gender issues and even your relationships?

I speak related to what I have to do, but since I was little, he has been accompanied by a professional. About these more complex issues, when he asks me, I answer as a mother, but a large part of these issues is addressed by his psychologist. Different from when I was a kid. My mother was a mother and father, and I didn’t have much of these guidelines. It was after adulthood that we started talking. At my son’s age I didn’t even have 10% of the information he has. I saw the world after I was 16 years old.

Influencer Mileide Mihaile and her son, Yhudy Lima Image: Personal archive

What were the biggest changes in your routine and career after motherhood?

All. Another woman was born when I became a mother. There was a void I didn’t know how to fill, I had other values ​​and priorities. The way of living and the quality of my time has changed. I am a calmer and more focused person, more focused on what I want. I work a lot, but most of the time I hit the brakes. As I have joint custody, I spend 15 days working like crazy, and another 15 days very calm, because I like to be present in his life.

Your mother recently discovered cancer. How has your mind been working to take care of her?

When I came out of confinement and came across this novelty, I had a very big shock. I took a break from everything I was going to do to accompany her on this endeavor, but I am at peace, because we are very strong. She is already in treatment. Doctors are optimistic that soon she will be 100% cured. I had never faced anything like it. There are a lot of taboos and fears, but she’s fine.

You work with image. Have you ever been harmed by aesthetic pressure?

Yes. When my son was born, I gained a lot of weight, and the demand was great. I had a liposuction and a silicone implant. I regretted the first procedure, because it was a great suffering. I thought I mutilated myself. It was a lot of pain and suffering to recover. I spent time in this recovery that would be the same if it were [emagrecer] in a natural way. And it wasn’t even cool. Emotionally, I was shaken. Would not repeat. I should have respected my time, but I got the battery. And it doesn’t make sense, because lipo is only in the belly. The rest of the body is all in need of mending.

People talk about acceptance, but they don’t. Charging will not make me change the script so that I fit in with the public’s thinking. A woman should be like that: always believe in her a lot, in her intuition, because she is capable of making everything small become giant.