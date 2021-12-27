Mileide Mihaile vents about plastic surgery after the birth of a child: ‘I mutilated myself’ | celebrities

Published 12/26/2021 2:44 PM

Rio – Mileide Mihaile opened the game by talking about the aesthetic procedures she performed after the birth of Yhudy, her son with Wesley Safadão. The ex-pea revealed that she decided to undergo plastic surgery after suffering from aesthetic pressure because of the weight she gained during pregnancy.

“When my son was born, I gained a lot of weight, and the demand was great. I had liposuction and a silicone implant. I regretted the first procedure, because it was a great suffering. I thought I mutilated myself”, he declared in an interview with the UOL website.

The influencer also recalled the difficulties she faced with the post-operative period: “It was a lot of pain and suffering to recover. I dedicated time to this recovery, which would have been the same if I had been [emagrecer] in a natural way. And it wasn’t even cool. Emotionally, I was shaken. Would not repeat. I should have respected my time, but I got the battery. And it doesn’t make sense, because lipo is only in the belly. The rest of the body is all in need of mending”, highlighted Mileide.

