Millionaire do brega gives a tip about Mega da Virada – News

Known as the “brega millionaire”, singer Edésio Nascimento, from Maranhão, aged 53, won nearly R$ 2 million in lottery prizes. In a three-month interval, he pocketed R$ 1.8 million in the special drawing of Quina de São João, in June 2021, and, in September, he was drawn in the Lotofácil de Independência.

The prize was estimated at R$150 million and had a total of 57 winners throughout Brazil. Each bet ended up with R$2.7 million. As Edésio bet on a raffle with 50 shares, the brega millionaire earned R$ 55,837.79.

“My secret to winning is to always play and play in pools. But there’s also the luck point, I’ve already played highball, of R$500, and I haven’t won anything. This R$ 1.8 million jackpot I won, I only played for R$ 20 and took it away”, says the singer.

He says he has no idea how many drawings, raffles, bingos and lottery prizes he has won. The lucky reputation makes people want to participate in games where he is present too. “People like it, they joke that they want to touch me and ask to play pool with me because I usually win these awards. I’ve won smaller amounts in the lottery and I’ve also won bingos and raffles. I don’t know how many, but I’ve already won a lot, I’ve won directly. I consider myself blessed.”

The money he earned from the awards changed the artist’s life and allowed him to fulfill two of his dreams: to buy a car for his mother and a watercraft. Edésio also invested in his singing career and helped family members. “Money makes dreams come true, I recorded a CD, bought a good house — because I lived on rent —, a car for me, a car for my mother worth R$100,000, a motorcycle, a store and I made R$500 thousand in applications”, explains the singer, who now dreams of being nationally recognized as an artist.

Edésio reveals that he has already made a bet on Mega-Sena and believes he will win the contest. “I’ve already bought several Mega jackpots and, when the lottery closes, on December 31st, I’ll go there again to play a game. I believe I can win, you have to have faith”, he concludes.