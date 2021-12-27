Ministry of Health Secretary Says ‘No Serious Safety Concerns Have Been Identified’ in Covid Vaccine in Children | Health

A technical note signed by the extraordinary secretary for coping with Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, and sent to the Supreme Court (STF), states that the Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 is safe.

The position of the secretary subordinated to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, goes against the questions of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who says there is “distrust” and “huge interrogation” in relation to alleged side effects of the application of vaccines against Covid in children.

“Before recommending vaccination [contra a] Covid-19 for children, scientists have conducted clinical trials with thousands of children and no serious security concerns were identified.“, says Melo in the technical note.

The secretary also says that the technical analysis of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) is carried out in a “rigorous manner and with all the necessary caution”.

“The vaccines [contra a] Covid-19 are being monitored for safety with the Covid-19 monitoring program. most comprehensive and intense security in the history of Brazil“, says the document.

The technical note seeks to support the position of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in a lawsuit filed by the PT in the STF, which demands a schedule of immunization of children against Covid-19. Minister Ricardo Lewandowski determined that the schedule should be defined by January 5, 2022.

The magistrate also asked the government to explain the decision to recommend the vaccination of children only with a medical prescription.

The idea has been defended by Marcelo Queiroga, who said on Thursday (23) that the Ministry of Health will recommend that children from 5 to 11 years old are vaccinated as long as there is a medical prescription and a signed consent form by the parents.