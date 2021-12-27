mobile owner will sue neighbor who exposed it on networks

posted on 12/26/2021 6:28 PM



According to the sofa owner, it was not the first time that the crane solution was used in the building where he lives – (credit: Reproduction/social networks)

The resident of Águas Claras who needed a crane to receive a sofa will sue the neighbor who shared his name, in addition to his address and profession, in a group on the social network — with more than 74,000 members. Rodrigo Robert, 43, told the mail that there was no attempt to contact before exposing the data.

“I was shocked by the situation. I had already positioned myself in the group of my condominium, explaining what happened and stating that the damage would be repaired. I took responsibility for the action”, said the real estate entrepreneur. The sofa was delivered on Friday (12/24).

Rodrigo, who has lived in Águas Claras for 11 years, asks for compensation for the exposure caused by his neighbor. “People know me. Disclosing my apartment and my name is out of place. It’s indisputable (the court order), it’s a damage that people need to take responsibility for. It won’t stay that way,” said the resident.

“Without going into the merits of the fact (damage to the sidewalk), but he couldn’t have divulged my apartment and my name like that. It was simple, suffice it to say that the damage had been done, but no exposure. If he had looked for me and me had denied the repair, then it could have been more incisive, but randomly I could not have done it (exhibition)”, he defended.

The entrepreneur claims reparation for the moral damage caused. “He must be responsible for the information. I don’t want to restrict him, but he must repair the moral damage he caused me. My company’s legal department is activated and, when the Judiciary returns (from recess), we will file the lawsuit”, he stressed.

Understand

The confusion began after Román Dario, one of the administrators of the Aguas Claras Residents and Friends Association (Amaac), published a post on Friday (24/12) on the page about what happened. While transporting the sofa by crane, the truck ended up damaging the sidewalk next to the building.

In the text, Román demanded that Rodrigo repair the damage caused to the sidewalk and disclosed not only the name, but also the apartment number and the businessman’s profession. According to Rodrigo, the exhibition was held even after he assumed he would fix the passage.

“If the rain lets up, repairs will start on Monday. It’s a half day’s work, I have no problem paying for it, it was a simple damage. The ‘horror’ set in because of the incident with the sidewalk. What astonished me was the ‘cancellation’ of people on the internet and the way they deliberately attack others, without knowing the person’s life or conduct. It is a portrait of our society,” lamented Rodrigo.

According to the sofa owner, it was not the first time that the crane solution was used in the building where he lives. “It’s been two months since I moved, I didn’t have a sofa at home. I took this attitude because crane transport is recurrent in my building. I asked the building administration and they told me it had happened before, in apartments on the 20th floor, for example,” reported the man, whose unit is on the first floor.

Other side

THE mail he sought out Román Dario, who said he had not contacted him before the post because he did not have Rodrigo’s phone number. “After the publication, he identified himself, sent me a message and committed to solving the problem,” he explained.

As for the exposure charge, Román defended himself. “The apartment is easily identifiable by the delivery. Any resident in the area knows which one it was, from the photos. As for the name, the first name and initials of the others were published”, stated the administrator of the group.