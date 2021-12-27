MPRJ says imprisoned delegate is accused of trying to set up false flagrante delicto against Eduardo Paes | Rio de Janeiro



MPRJ says imprisoned delegate is accused of trying to set up false flagrante delicto against Eduardo PaesReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Rio – The delegate Maurício Demetrio was accused of trying to set up two false operations, one of them against the then candidate for mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes, with the intention of influencing the results of the elections. The case came to light after the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ) analyzed the contents of cell phones of the former head of the Police for the Repression of Crimes against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM), arrested for corruption, in June this year. Demetrius was the main target of the second phase of an operation triggered by the MPRJ last Wednesday (22). The content of the messages was shown this Sunday, on Fantástico, on TV Globo.

According to the report, on November 23, 2020, on the eve of the second round, Demetrio brought to the attention of Federal Police Chief Victor Cesar Carvalho dos Santos the news that, the following day, an unidentified carrier would hand Paes money of unknown origin. In the messages, Demetrius sent a photo of the supposed envelope that would be delivered, with bills of R$50 and R$100. Prosecutors discovered that it was the police chief himself who took the photo from one of his cell phones. In testimony, Santos says he withdrew from the operation when he found out who the source was.

The mayor made a series of posts on Twitter after showing the article on Fantástico. “Another bum dressed up as ‘State’ and defender of the law. The other one you already know who he is and was more successful in 2018. This one couldn’t. The other was the ‘brother’ of former judge 171. This bastard had his wife named in the prefecture of Bishop Crivela. And the couple earned a lot of money from the carioca people to finance so much shamelessness. R$ 319,925.37 were paid with public money to pay the bill for yet another frame,” said Paes, who added:

“I am sure that our Government and Public Integrity secretariat, through secretary Marcelo Calero, will recover this money for the public coffers. They are weak and corrupt. They use the State and the position they hold to defraud the political process and defame their opponents. they won’t pass. Tramps! Delinquents!”

This Monday morning, Paes spoke again about the matter and also explained that Demetrius’ wife, Verlaine da Costa Pereira Alves, occupied the position of Legal Consultant at CET-Rio’s Traffic Engineering Company. “Guess where this guy’s wife was named? That’s right, during the Bishop’s government. Certainly the secretary Marcelo Calero will recover from the public coffers the nearly 320 thousand reais he received from the money of the Rio people at the hands of the Bishop. All bums!”

Demetrius was also singled out as the mastermind behind a fake operation, carried out in March, with the intention of obstructing and weakening investigations that were already underway against him and his group. Demetrius even involved and arrested police chief Marcelo Machado, who was just investigating him.

Maurício named Marcelo Machado as “the operator of a criminal group composed of four other delegates”, who allegedly made fake clothes. Machado, who at the time was assigned to the Complex Investigations Sector, was investigating precisely the role of Demetrius.

The MPRJ complaint points out that Demetrius’ group forged WhatsApp conversations by pretending to be interested in purchasing t-shirts manufactured by the clothing company that belongs to Marcelo Machado and his partner, Alfredo Dias Babylon. The ordered products were used to incriminate Machado in the fake operation. Gaeco, however, realized that the representation against Machado was made and presented before the order of the shirts, even before they existed. Machado was released after payment of bail.

The case came to light in June, when Maurício Demetrio was arrested during the ‘Carta de Corso’ operation on suspicion of charging bribes from counterfeit product traders in Petrópolis. At the time, the police found R$ 225,000 in cash in his apartment, and three luxury armored cars, in addition to 12 cell phones.

Dossier with confidential data

From these devices, the prosecutors discovered other attempts at extortion and blackmail that would have been committed by Demetrius’ gang. In the new phase of the operation, they found that Demetrius determined that police officers, including Adriano da Rosa, arrested this week, would carry out an illegal survey of restricted data on numerous citizens, including authorities and their families.

“What was discovered in this new phase of the investigation was that Maurício Demetrio, using police officers under his responsibility, including Adriano, who was denounced in this new phase, was making abusive use of the Civil Police’s consultation systems”, said prosecutor Juliana Amorim.

Among the victims, according to the report, are the former president of the Court of Justice of Rio Luiz Zveiter and his wife, Gabriela Brito Zveiter, as well as Glauco Costa Santana, son of prosecutor Gláucia Santana.