Nanda Costa shows her twins, two months old, dressed as Santa Claus

Actress Nanda Costa enchanted by showing her two-month-old twins with their family

The actress Nanda Costa made a rare appearance with her babies. she and her wife, the musician Lanh, are mothers of two girls. The twins Kim and Tiê were born on October 19th, prematurely, with 35 weeks and 3 days of gestation.

This Sunday (25), moms surprised by publishing a rare record with girls. In the photo, each mother holds a baby! The little ones are wearing little clothes that resemble Santa Claus. In addition to wearing Christmas-themed socks that make the click even cuter.

In the background it is possible to see the house decorated for the parties. The couple placed a clothesline full of colorful houses near the tree. This one was decorated with lots of balls, flashing lights and a plaque on which the word “light” is written.

“We hope that hope, faith and peace may be reborn in your heart. May love and all good feelings prevail. May your Christmas be blessed, filled with happiness and health for you and your entire family. Merry Christmas”, captioned Nanda Costa.

The quartet even received some guests to celebrate it together. Which included a very special presence! Grandma Celinha, Lan’s mother, took advantage of the occasion to be very close with the girls.

fans of Nanda Costa were delighted with the photos and left many comments on the publication. “How wonderful! God bless this beautiful family!” said one netizen. Another declared: “May children bring many joys!”.

A follower identified herself with the images and said: “How beautiful! I am also a first-time mother of identical twins”. Another wished: “May your days be like that too, only health and happiness overflowing”. And still another defined: “Love without measures”.

Regina Casé melted for the girls: “What a beautiful Christmas”. Actress Silvia Buarque said: “Best wishes to you, my dear”. Emanuelle Araújo highlighted: “Love of my life! Merry Christmas”. Actor Lucio Mauro Filho asked: “God bless you!”. The singer Margareth Menezes commented: “How beautiful! Merry Christmas”.

