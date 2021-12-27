Nego Di undergoes physical transformation after cancellation at BBB

News Summary:

Nego Di is completely different and looks like a new person. At least in terms of aesthetics, he doesn’t remember anything about the boy that Brazil saw being canceled at BBB21. He has lost 30 kg of weight, has drastically reduced his body fat percentage and is unrecognizable.

The physical transformation took place for a reason: fear of dying at 26 years of age. His health exams pointed out a series of problems that could lead to worse situations, with strong chances of leading him to death. That was the trigger to completely change my life.

“Some time ago, I appeared on Instagram, posting a sad text, as I had undergone exams and was in very poor health! Dying at 26, for lack of commitment to one’s health, was not in my plans! That’s why I looked at it. to my son, to my mother and I thought: ‘You’re not going to lose me'”, wrote the comedian.

In the photo posted on Instagram, Nego Di shows that in March, shortly after he was eliminated from BBB21, he was with 129 kg and 34.5% body fat. Now he weighs 99 kg and has only 10% fat mass.

To achieve this result in record time, it was necessary to adopt a daily training routine, completely cut the consumption of alcoholic beverages and stop eating the famous rubbish that so hinder diets.

“Since then, I decided that my life would change. I decided that I would change my body inside and out! Even in this process, I understood that our body is a reflection of how our mind is! having a good head, being unhappy with one’s body and vice versa, because things go together!!! I took care of both!”, he wrote on Instagram.

In his emotional outburst, he says that he now has a healthy life and the consequence of his transformation was the gain in quality and life expectancy to enjoy with his son.