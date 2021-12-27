New Boy forró singer dies in a car accident in Ceará

Forró singer Nivaldo Rodrigues de Lima, known as New Boy, died yesterday in a car accident on highway CE-371 in Morada Nova, in the interior of the state of Ceará, after the vehicle overturned.

According to the Department of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS), the car had four occupants and the victims were treated by the Samu team and taken to a hospital unit, but New Boy could not resist the injuries and died.

The Civil Police investigates the causes of the accident.

Mara Pavanelly lamented death and remembered recording hours before the accident Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Earlier, New Boy had posted videos with singer Mara Pavanelly. On Saturday (25), he gave a presentation in Milhã (CE).

The singer mourned the musician’s death and wished her feelings for the family.

“I spent the day off duty, there was an accident with our friends returning from Milhã. To all of New Boy’s friends and family, I leave my condolences. We are still in shock, we arrived there at the time of the accident, we went to the UPA. life is a breath, we are here today and tomorrow we can’t be anymore,” he said.

Taty Girl also used social media to express condolences to the singer’s family and fans.

“I come from a trip and this sad news, what do you mean people? Young and full of dreams, beautiful, good, hardworking, hardworking and happy. Unbelievable, but God knows all things. God receive you, my love, sing a lot there in heaven, have a party, here will be the nostalgia, ok?”, she wrote in the caption of a photo with New Boy.

New Boy leaves his one-year-old son. The singer’s last publication was in celebration of his son’s birthday. “It seems like yesterday that I held you with that blanket over my face crying a lot,” he wrote.