New flu or covid-19? Differences between disease symptoms

The growing wave of flu cases in Brazil is putting health authorities on alert. The discharge of the disease has already been seen in several cities, and to make matters worse, the flu symptoms are similar to the coronavirus. Some small differences are reported by those who are on a daily basis in hospitals, but only with a Covid-19 test will the result be 100% confirmed. The doubt grows even more because of the omicron variant.

The flu, as the virus infection is called Influenza, presents acute symptoms in the first days of the disease. High fever, chills, body aches, dry cough for more than a week, sore throat, loss of appetite and eye irritation.

Covid-19 starts to evolve from the 7th day onwards, and it may or may not lead to respiratory failure, that is, it affects the patient’s breathing more. More symptoms of Covid are loss of smell and taste, headache, fever, nasal congestion (stuffy nose) and stomach problems and diarrhea.

It is worth emphasizing that in all the cases mentioned, the symptoms can manifest themselves in an isolated way, without having to appear all together or at once.

In doubt? Mask, alcohol gel and detachment!

Care is equal for either flu or coronavirus. Protective mask, alcohol gel and social distance cannot be abandoned. Beto Preto, state secretary of Health, reinforced the use of equipment for the end of the year. “Right now we need the mask despite the drop in the number of Covid cases, but we know that the omicron variant will arrive in Paraná. We took this decision to postpone the use of the mask until January or February”, he said in an interview with Bom Dia Paraná from the PRC.

the new strain of H3N2 flu was responsible for a death in Paraná. The victim was a 77-year-old woman, resident of Maringá, in the North region. You had taken the flu vaccine, but the protection is not 100% for this new strain. “Vaccines we have in stock, but they do not reach this strain that is circulating. The next vaccine against influenza will have protection against this new influenza”, explained the secretary.

