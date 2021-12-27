New Honda NC 750X with DCT gearbox arrives in Brazil in 2022 – 12/26/2021

As a Christmas gift for Brazilian motorcyclists, Honda has confirmed the arrival of three new products for the beginning of 2022. The most important of them is, without a doubt, the new generation of the NC 750X, which will be sold with the option of the DCT gearbox, double clutch.

The renewed CB 1000R, which underwent a face-lift, and the new X-ADV maxi-scooter, which gained a more powerful and new engine, will also arrive in the country. design. Both will offer more connectivity, with a Bluetooth connection and a voice assistant system called a Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS), which is a kind of Google Assistant created by Honda.

The prices, technical specifications and exact launch dates for the three models have not yet been defined. Honda, however, claims that this should happen in the first quarter of next year, that is, until April 2022.

NC 750 X will have two versions with manual transmission and DCT

The new generation of the NC 750X will be sold in Brazil with the option of conventional gearbox and also with DCT, as already happens with the Africa Twin 1100. The double clutch gearbox already represents 52% of NC sales in Europe and Honda intends to repeat success also in the Brazilian market.

NC 750X 2022 gained a new look, in addition to a more powerful engine and new electronic controls Image: Disclosure

in addition to the design new, the main novelty of the NC 750X is the engine around 4 hp more powerful – at least in Europe. However, it is noteworthy that the noise emission laws in Brazil sometimes make factories have to restrict the performance of some models here.

With changes in the valve commands and improvement in the intake and exhaust, according to Honda, the parallel bicylindrical rose from 54.5 hp at 6,250 rpm, of the current version, to 58.6 hp at 6,750 rpm. The model also gained an electronic accelerator.

The new technology allowed the adoption of three piloting modes – Rain, Normal and Sport – which change the power delivery and engine brake, in addition to the automatic exchanges of the DCT gearbox. The new NC 750X also features traction control, with three actuation levels, and ABS brakes.

New generation two-cylinder crossover has new dashboard, lower seat and higher windshield Image: Disclosure

In terms of equipment, the highlight is the new optical assembly, all of LED, new windshield design and greater load capacity in the NC compartment, which is where the fuel tank normally is, and went from 22 to 23 liters. The seat of the new generation crossover was also 30mm lower than the previous generation.

CB 1000R will have special edition

Sold in Brazil since 2019, the CB 1000R Neo Sports Cafe went through a face lift for 2022. The naked four-cylinder, 1,000 cc and 141 hp won a new optical assembly, wheels with an unprecedented design and new radiator frames.

Naked’s 2022 model also received a new 5-inch color TFT panel and connectivity provided by the HSVCS – Honda Smartphone Voice Control System -, which allows you to integrate the features of smartphones into the day-to-day use of the motorcycle.

CB 1000R 2022 has a new look and some improvements; four-cylinder naked will have Black Edition version (left) with quickshift and exclusive finish Image: Disclosure

Another big news for 2022 is the arrival of the Black Edition version, which features black paint applied to all surfaces in a customized version from the factory. Exclusive equipment of the Black Edition version is the passenger seat cover, which transforms the CB 1000R into an exclusive single-seater.

Another difference from the CB 1000R Black Edition is the quickshifter, a system that eliminates the use of a clutch and provides faster gear changes, increasing the acceleration power and naked performance.

X-ADV has a new look and more power

Concept forerunner adventure in the scooter segment, the Honda X-ADV 2022 also comes with a 5-inch color TFT panel, more powerful engine with four riding modes, revised gear ratios (first three gears shortest, last three longest) and the Voice control assistant for HSVCS smartphones.

Model 2022 from X-ADV features pilot modes, five-position adjustable windshield and TFT panel with Bluetooth connectivity Image: Disclosure

The scooter’s chassis was redesigned and allowed the body to be perfected without compromising the scooter’s bold design. Highlight for the new, more protective windshield, adjustable in five positions. The new X-ADV was also 3 kg lighter and space under the seat was increased from 21 to 22 liters of capacity.