New version of ‘Pantanal’ arrives on TV Globo in 2022; check out the first images | soap opera world

“ wetland ” is a family saga that has love as its guiding principle and nature as its protagonist. Source of the largest concentration of fauna in the Americas and the largest flooded plain in the world, the Pantanal was the inspiration for the work written over 30 years ago by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and which arrives on TV Globo in 2022, at nine o’clock, in a new version written by the author, Bruno Luperi, with artistic direction by Rogério Gomes.

At the heart of this journey, full of family dramas and conflicts, is the story of the old young (Irandhir Santos) and your son, José Leoncio (Renato Góes / Marcos Palmeira). Life as a pawn in an entourage took them to the Pantanal, where Joventino learned the most important lesson of his life: that nature can do more than man. By trusting his destiny in the hands of nature, the pawn understands that in dealing – and in life – nothing is conquered through force, or in the snare, as he believed. Thus was born the legend of the greatest pawn in the entire region. Old Joventino was famous for bringing wild oxen, the so-called marruás, in the spell. However, it was soon after this realization that Joventino disappeared without a trace, leaving his son, José Leôncio, alone, waiting for his father.

Five years later, on a trip to Rio de Janeiro, José Leôncio falls in love and marries Madeleine (Bruna Linzmeyer / Karine Teles). The two move to the Pantanal where Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) is born. Madeleine’s passage through the farm, however, is chaos. Missing urban life and the stewardship of her parents’ mansion in Rio de Janeiro, the young woman does not settle for that fate of loneliness that is to be a pawn’s wife. With her husband always in groups, she is forced to live with Phylum (Leticia Salles / Dira Paes), employee of the house whom she knows little and trusts. The truth is that Madeleine doesn’t really understand Filó’s relationship with Zé Leôncio, nor his relationship with Thaddeus (José Loreto), son of Filó and godson of the boss. What Madeleine doesn’t know is that Filó was a currutela brunette – prostitutes who live in the villages the delegations pass through – with whom José Leôncio had a relationship on one of his trips in the past.

Madeleine flees the Pantanal taking Jove, still a baby, back to the Novaes family mansion. The boy grows up out of sight of his father, who has found himself unable to fight for custody of his son. Zé never failed to fulfill his legal obligations, faithfully sending an exceptional amount of monthly pension. Without realizing that where money is left, affection is lacking. Jove grows up believing that his father had died, while Zé, unaware of the lie created by his ex-wife, did not look for his son, believing he had done his best to walk away from Madeleine for good.

In Jove’s absence, the farmer finds an heir in Tadeu, more than for their lands, for the values ​​and traditions of their family. A few years after Madeleine’s departure, Filó says that Tadeu is also José Leôncio’s son. Despite the joy of the three with the revelation – especially from Thaddeus -, the information is kept by them under lock and key. So, from the door out, Thaddeus remains only as his boss’s godson, which hurts him deeply.

Two decades pass, marking the phase change in the soap opera. Jove discovers that her father is alive and goes looking for him. It is from this meeting and all its enormous expectations, marked by a feast for all the people in the region of the farm, that the great conflicts between the Leôncios begin. Although they deeply want to live the relationship between father and son, Zé and Jove are confronted by an abyss of behavioral and cultural differences, unacceptable in the eyes of each other. As if the differences between them were not enough, the boy still has to deal with the jealousy of Tadeu, who carries in his chest the emptiness of not feeling like a legitimate son of José Leôncio. A bastard. Loved but unrecognized. To complete the family confusion, at one point everyone is surprised by the arrival of a third child to compete for the love and admiration of this father: José Lucas from Nothing (Irandhir Santos) arrives at the farm as a result of fate and discovers there the family ties he never had.

The Pantanal scenario also houses the meeting between Jove and Juma Marruá (Alanis Guillen). Daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) and Gil (Enrique Diaz), the young woman does not open her guard to anyone. Despite her young age, Juma is a strong woman, who learned from her mother how to defend herself from the “man animal”, the most dangerous species that could come to haunt the hut where she lives. Also could. It was the male animal that took his father, his mother and each of his brothers. Forged by distrust, Juma becomes a wild and aloof woman. “There is no one who can tame that jaguar” they say. However, the same reasons that distance Jove from José Leôncio bring him closer to Juma. Between them, a beautiful passion starts. A pure love, the result of this improbable and natural encounter, which forever marks everyone’s destiny. However, it is not long before the couple’s cultural and social differences make the relationship on many levels complicated and quite unlikely. For the joy of some and the regret of others.

In every detail of this tale, there is a common factor: the need to accept nature as it is. And the great spokesperson for this teaching is the old man from Rio (osmar prado). An enchanted one – a supernatural entity –, which most of the time takes the form of an anaconda (the largest in the entire Pantanal), but which also appears in human form. Velho do Rio is responsible for taking care not only of those lands and the animals that live there, but also of looking after the interpersonal relationships that take place there. For him, man is the only being who burns the trees that give him air and poisons the water he drinks. This and other lessons shape the characters’ paths, as they present solutions and more mysteries to that universe. And he’s not the only one. Residents of the region faithfully believe that Maria Marruá he turns into a jaguar, mainly, when he needs to defend his own, or “when he gets angry”. And they wouldn’t be surprised if they found out that the “gift” had been passed on to Juma.

In addition to the main conflicts, music is another great highlight of this story. It was 30 years ago and will continue to be so now, in the text by Bruno Luperi and directed by Rogério Gomes. In the presence of Admiral Sater, which was in the version written by Benedict, and now returns, is a separate chapter. Almir lives the chalaneiro, Eugênio, who takes people to and from the Pantanal and, therefore, passes through almost all the centers. Among the special duets, the audience will have the opportunity to hear him play alongside Chico Teixeira (son of Almir’s road partner, Renato Teixeira), which will give life to the Quim pawn in the first phase of the novel. During the famous viola circles that marked the second phase of the original version, Eugênio will participate alongside Tibério (Guito) and Trindade, role of Gabriel Sater, who faces the challenge of remaking his father’s original character.

From this immersion among so many lessons, evident or metaphorical, together with the depth of the characters who navigate the sea of ​​details that build the novel, the link that seals the plot’s historical success emerges.

“The Pantanal rescues heroes. It’s a very strong feature of my grandfather’s work, which has an epic character and talks about values ​​with these strong and inspiring characters. Zé Leôncio is a character that inspires you, that makes you believe that the world can be better, that there are people who are correct, worthy. Still, he makes his mistakes. The soap opera also has this human character, which is what moves me the most, because it generates empathy. Nobody is perfect. The possibility of falling in love and hating the protagonist and antagonist is real”, comments author Bruno Luperi.

Like any adaptation, the original story undergoes changes and updates necessary to talk to a new reality and a new generation. Updates, of course, are not limited to the text, but also to the fascinating images of the Pantanal that will be updated.

“Nowadays, we have technology on our side. At the time, Jayme Monjardim did the novel very well, he was daring, he made a different production design, despite all the difficulties. Today, cameras are smaller, we have drones, cameras for underwater, the quality of capture is different, everything is much more modern than before. You manage to capture images of the Pantanal in a different way from that time, when they didn’t have these resources”, says artistic director Rogério Gomes.

