News from France and Region

Maria Eduarda Silva: 5-year-old girl is hospitalized at Santa Casa

Tatiane Silva, Maria Eduarda Silva’s aunt, age 5, accuses a doctor who worked at the “Doctor Magid Bachur Filho” Children’s Emergency Room of prescribing an inappropriate medicine for heart disease patients even though she knew her niece had this condition. After hours of applying the medication and being discharged from the Emergency Room, Maria Eduarda became ill and was taken back to the health unit and, soon after, admitted to an ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

According to Tatiane, around 1:00 pm last Saturday, 25, she and Maria Eduarda’s mother, Tais Pereira Silva, went to the Children’s Emergency Room after the girl had a cough, fever, low saturation and “full chest”. “This first time we went to the doctor, she was treated with priority because she had low saturation. The doctor attended to her, asked for a blood test and that we return at 8 pm for the result”, explains Maria Eduarda’s aunt.

After the waiting time, the girl was taken back to the health unit. This time, another doctor provided assistance. It was at this moment that Tatiane and Tais point out what would be a mistake on the part of the doctor. “Benzetacil is not indicated for patients with heart disease. In the medical record it was written that she was cardiopath. Even so, he prescribed it for her. Maria Eduarda’s mother questioned him and asked if he was sure that this medication could be used. So he was rude, and said that if it wasn’t for that he wouldn’t be able to do anything more for the girl”, explains Tatiane.

At this time, the medication was applied to Maria Eduarda, who was under observation for 40 minutes. The girl was then discharged and returned home with her mother and aunt. Around 1 am, Maria Eduarda felt sick at home. “She started screaming. We went to her room and she was all white and her mouth was black and swollen. So we ran and took her back to the Emergency Room. Before, she would scream and say nothing with nothing, but when we got to the doctor she was practically lifeless, with no vital signs”, recalls the aunt.

Upon arriving at the health unit, Tatiane says that nurses and doctors said that Maria Eduarda was suffering from an anaphylactic shock, possibly caused by the use of benzetacil. At the Children’s Emergency Room, the girl received care and had an improvement in her condition, but still had to be referred to the Santa Casa de Franca ICU.

According to Tais and Tatiane, this Sunday night, 26, Maria Eduarda was still hospitalized at Santa Casa. She was diagnosed with tonsillitis by the hospital doctors around noon.

The City of Franca denies any problems in patient care, says there was no anaphylactic shock and says that benzetacil is not incompatible with heart disease patients. “The Department of Health communicates that there was no occurrence of anaphylactic shock in patient Maria Eduarda Silva. It also communicates that there is no contraindication for Benzetacil for patients with heart disease, and the assistant physician, within the medical literature, should choose the best course of action to be taken”, he says, in a note.