Newspaper says Elon Musk doesn’t just live in a 36 square meter house

The Wall Street Journal ran a story claiming that Elon Musk doesn’t just live in a 36-square-meter house at SpaceX’s test facility in Boca Chica, South Texas, USA.

According to the paper, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla also lives in a seaside mansion in Austin, Texas, owned by Ken Howery, a billionaire who has known Musk for decades. The stay of the man named ‘Person of the Year’ by Time magazine is so secret that some friends of Kenny’s, as he is known, told the Wall Street Journal they were unaware of the matter.

Howery co-founded PayPal Holdings Inc. – the company Musk was an executive at early in his career – alongside famous investor Peter Thiel, co-founder of Founders Fund, a venture capital fund that supported several Elon companies.

In 2021, Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world. The billionaire’s wealth is estimated at around $188 billion – approximately R$1 trillion. In June, he decided to move into a $50,000 prefab home.

Boxabl Casita – the new home of Elon Musk

Occupying a modest space measuring 6 by 6 meters, Musk’s little house is called “Boxabl Casita”. It was the billionaire himself who communicated, via Twitter, as usual, that this would indeed be his main address.

Despite being small, Musk seems to enjoy living in it. “It’s kind of amazing though,” he added. According to the Teslarati website, the house is so light it can be towed by a Tesla Model X.

Boxabl precast box house model. Elon Musk is living in one of this style. Image: Boxab

Obviously Boxabl, responsible for Musk’s precast house, is delighted with the “advertisement” of one of the richest people in the world. In a promotional video, the company displayed a “Space-Boxabl” that could house astronauts on the surface of the Moon or Mars.

