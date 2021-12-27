No progress with Ceará and Fortaleza, Gilberto is close to Arab football – Play

One of the targets of Ceará and strength for the 2022 season, the striker Gilberto negotiates a transfer to the Al-Nasr, from the United Arab Emirates. The information was disclosed by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia.

The team sent an offer to the athlete’s staff, who made demands. Conversations are ongoing.

It is noteworthy that the representatives of Ceará football in Serie A sent official proposals to the athlete, who ends his contract with Bahia and is looking for a new club. To the Northeast Diary, members of the boards of Grandpa and Leão stressed that the player has the desire and must act abroad, despite offers with high conditions for the athlete in Brazil.

Deputy top scorer in Serie A 2021, Gilberto is on the radar of several teams. Throughout the year, he scored 26 goals, 15 of which during the Brasileirão dispute. In his career, the 32-year-old forward accumulates tickets for teams such as Internacional, São Paulo and Chicago Fire, from the United States.

For the next season, so far, Ceará has announced the arrivals of right-back Michel Macedo and midfielder Riichardson. Fortaleza closed the signings of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, right-back Anthony Landázuri, as well as defenders Wagner Leonardo and Brayan Ceballos.