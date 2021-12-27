No Volta Para Casa hits dominates the American box office for the second weekend

Spider-Man: No Return Home it took in $81 million this weekend at the US box office and surpassed the $1 billion mark worldwide. The film was the first to reach these numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

The feature dominated the US box office for the second week and made the second-place box office more than three times, Sing 2, which raised $23.7 million in its first weekend.

In third place was the overshadowed debut of Matrix Resurrections. The fourth film in the sisters franchise Wachowski it doesn’t seem to have been so successful abroad and raised just US$ 12 million between Friday (24) and today (26).

Fourth, the newcomer King’s Man: The Origin had $6.3 million at the US box office in the same period.

Check out the top 10 at the American box office: