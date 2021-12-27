Ômicron is less aggressive because it enters through the ‘back door’, says preliminary study

× Photograph; NIAID/NIH

A study conducted by the Institutes of Immunology and Medicine of Cambridge University, in England, raised a hypothesis for the fact that the micron, although much more transmissible, has not, for the time being, caused a number of deaths in the same proportion of other variants of the new coronavirus.

The explanation would lie in an unprecedented path that this strain chooses to enter human cells.

Based on the study not yet peer-reviewed, the Ômicron would be entering the cells through a kind of “back door”, which would ease the aggressiveness of the disease.

With this difference, the preliminary study of Cambridge suggests that now the chloroquine, not indicated and without proven efficacy for the treatment of Covid, could be tested to investigate possible action against Ômicron. This is because the alternative entry point for the virus would no longer be the same route for the arrival of chloroquine in cells.

The Globe explained it like this:

“The finding of the British researchers, which has yet to be evaluated by peers, in addition to being able to explain why Ômicron in general causes less aggressive disease, also refers to previous knowledge. A study released in January 2021 by the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at The Scripps Research Institute, in Florida, United States, showed that the alternative entry point is also the arrival route for chloroquine in human cells. “This explains the fact that the controversial drug was not effective in the treatment of Covid-19, since the other strains arrived from another place”, explains Salmo Raskin, geneticist physician and director of the Genetika Laboratory, in Curitiba.

But the work now also indicates that chloroquine could be tested to investigate its action against the infection caused by Ômicron, since it acts on the same cellular mechanism as the new strain. Chloroquine works by making the cellular environment less acidic – which would ease the penetration of the virus.”

There is, however, no medical or scientific recommendation for the use of chloroquine against Covid and this logic is still theoretical.

