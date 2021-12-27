Ômicron: The Good And Bad News Of Covid’s New Variant And What It All Means | Coronavirus

The world is being hit by the tsunami of the omicron. Scientists, politicians, and indeed, we are all struggling to figure out what this means for our lives.

Restrictions are increasing in several countries to deal with the new variant of the new coronavirus.

There is a constant stream of new information – some worrying, some positive. So where do we stand?

It’s easy to forget, but we are in a much better situation than at this time last year., when many of us couldn’t meet family at Christmas.

The spread of the alpha variant in late 2020 led to new isolation measures, and vaccination was just beginning around the world.

If you take the omicron, you are less likely to get seriously ill than with the earlier variants.

Studies around the world are painting a consistent picture that the omicron is less aggressive than the delta variant, with up to 70% less chance of infected people ending up in hospital.

European Medicines Agency says omicron cases are mostly ‘mild’

The omicron can cause cold symptoms such as sore throat, runny nose and headache, but that doesn’t mean it will cause a light Covid at all. – some will still become seriously ill.

Changes to the virus seem to have made it less dangerous, but most of the reduced severity is due to immunity as a result of vaccination. and previous episodes of Covid.

But the omicron is spreading too fast

The less seriousness of the new variant is only half of the equation, because even though the chances of someone ending up in the hospital are smaller, if a lot of people get infected, the two effects cancel each other out, and we’re back to square one.

And the real talent of omicron is to infect people. It spreads faster than other variants and may bypass some of the immunological protections from vaccines and past infections.

We are not sure what will happen when the omicron hits the elderly

Old age has always been the biggest risk factor for becoming seriously ill from Covid.

In the UK, most cases of omicron are in people under 40 years of age, so we are not sure what will happen when it reaches elderly and vulnerable populations.

The ability of omicron to partially bypass immunity means that there is the potential for more elderly people to be infected than during the delta variant wave.

Many people received booster doses, but protection falls over time

The protection generated by two doses of vaccine appears to be insufficient against omicron, which has led to a massive expansion of the booster dose campaign in several countries.

However, protection against omicrons seems to drop after about ten weeks. Protection after more severe manifestations of the disease tends to last much longer.

But now we have antiviral drugs

‘Antivirals and immunomodulators are the two great discoveries against Covid,’ says pulmonologist

New drugs should keep even more patients out of the hospital.

They are being given to people at high risk of death from Covid, including cancer patients and people who have had an organ transplant.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral drug that interrupts the ability of the micron to replicate within our bodies and reduces hospital admissions by 30%.

Sotrovimab is an antibody therapy that adheres to the virus and reduces hospital admissions by 79%.

Both suppress the virus, which gives the immune system time to react.

Hospitals are feeling the pressure

The sheer number of people taking the omicron is already being felt by doctors, nurses and the rest of the hospital workforce.

In England, this is already considered the busiest Christmas period ever.

Overall, 94.5% of adult beds are occupied compared to 89% last year.

The coming weeks are critical

The question is, even if everything works in our favor – milder viruses, antivirals, booster shots – will it be enough to deal with a variant that spreads faster than anything we’ve seen before? Or will more restrictions be needed?