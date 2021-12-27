Omicron variant is compared to measles

One of the variants of the coronavirus, omicron, is being compared to measles by some immunologists, causing an uproar in the population that is already fearful of this virus and its variants. Spanish immunologist Alfredo Corell caused a little unease by saying that “the omicron coronavirus variant is as contagious as measles”.

However, we know that coronavirus does not have the same symptoms as measles, but Corell’s claim was related to its contagious transmission and not its symptoms.

Once again, the coronavirus has caused a stir with the arrival of yet another variant and this time it is the omicron that was detected in South Africa. What we know about this variant is that it “accumulates a large number of mutations in proteins that facilitate the entry of the virus into our body”, proven in studies carried out by infectologists. All the uproar initiated by politics and media was carried out not because of its greater gravity, but because of its greater capacity for contagion.

When a new variant is detected, it is because it is already in circulation, as was the case with the delta variant, first detected in India in October 2020, being registered in more than 130 countries, as disclosed by the World Organization for Health (WHO). However the omicron variant is a new variant with a contagion type similar to the others, but the main symptoms are: “extreme tiredness, body aches, headaches and sore throat, not having the loss of smell and taste” said patients infected with the new variant.

omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus (Photo: reproduction/website: Instituto Butantan)

According to research, these infected patients were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Knowing that the symptoms of the omicron variant are mild and well-liked with a common flu, it is still dangerous because its mutations are constant, thus aggravating the rate of contagion and the evolution of its symptoms. It is always good to remember that, if any of the symptoms appear, look for a nearby health center for tests, exams and proper medication to be used.

(Featured photo: Description. Disclosure/Source: women’s health website)