On the verge of losing coach to Flamengo, president of the Polish Federation calls an extraordinary meeting

Portuguese coach is close to leaving the command of Poland and taking over Flamengo

on the verge of losing Paulo Sousa to Flamengo, Cezary Kulesza, president of the Polish Football Federation, called an extraordinary meeting for next Wednesday (29).

The announcement was made by the official account of the Polish national team on twitter and will convene the Council of the Federation. See below:

“The President of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, convened an extraordinary meeting of the Council of the Polish Football Federation on Wednesday 29 December 2021.”

The leader had already criticized Paulo Sousa’s stance. Kulesza detonated the Portuguese by posture. According to him, the coach was irresponsible and had a speech inconsistent with what he had said in the past.

As the ESPN, in the negotiation with the Portuguese, Flamengo will sign for two years. In addition, it will allow the professional to work with a more robust technical committee, unlike what happened with Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, both only with assistants. In all, Sousa will have six members on the technical committee.

Flamengo’s intention is to have Paulo Sousa already in the club’s re-presentation, scheduled for January 10th, at Ninho do Urubu. The coach will stay in Europe for a few days to streamline bureaucratic issues and finalize the move.



Paulo Sousa will also pay the 300,000 euros termination fine, around R$ 1.9 million. He would like to talk to his players, particularly Robert Lewandowski, but the news ended up leaking and being refuted even by the Polish federation president, Cezary Kulesza, who detonated the coach, calling him irresponsible.

At 51, he accumulates tickets for clubs in Europe, especially in England. Paulo Sousa has already trained the QPR and the Leicester City, in addition to Swansea, from Wales.

In addition, he headed Videoton, from Hungary, Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Basel, from Switzerland, Fiorentina, from Italy, Tiangin Quantian, from China, and the Bordeaux, in France.