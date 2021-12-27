Oral moniliasis makes Zé Neto cancel shows; understand the disease

Singer Zé Neto, from the duo with Cristiano, decided to cancel his entire concert schedule after contracting oral moniliasis. The problem caused by the fungus Candida albicans is popularly known as thrush.

Fungal infection usually appears in babies and in people with low immunity, but it can also be caused by the use of corticoids, as was the case with the sertanejo.

Zé Neto had to use the drug recently to treat his lung, which had a “frosted glass” appearance. The term is used to describe the appearance of lung spots visible on CT scans.

Zé Neto announces a break from shows to treat fungal infection

According to the singer, this lung problem was caused by the use of electronic cigarettes.

According to a statement from the artist’s team, the duo will be away from the stage until January 9th. Until then, Zé Neto will rest and will continue to be treated for oral moniliasis.

“Both Zé Neto and Cristiano are already at home. There is no need for hospitalization in this case, as attested by Zé Neto’s private physician, Dr. Wandervan Antônio de Azevedo”, says the note.

Cantor will be on treatment for oral moniliasis until the 9th

oral moniliasis

The infection is caused by the excess of Candida albicans fungus in the mouth, which causes the appearance of whitish plaques on the tongue and on the inside of the cheeks.

The disease can be transmitted through direct contact with the infected person’s saliva, but it is considered mild, not serious.

Treatment is with antifungal remedies in the form of a gel or cream applied directly to the skin. After starting treatment, symptoms usually disappear within two weeks.