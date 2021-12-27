Palmeiras: Bonus from Crefisa for the title of Libertadores won’t even enter Palmeiras’ cash; award will reduce debt

Crefisa’s award to Palmeiras for winning the Libertadores is around R$ 12 million, but the money won’t even go into the box.

For having won the Copa Libertadores again this season, Palmeiras will receive around R$ 12 million in prize money from Crefisa, its sponsor. However, the value ne will enter Verdão’s box, since the award will be to offset a piece of the club’s debt with the company.

With this amount, Palmeiras will reduce transfers of installments from the negotiations between Carlos Eduardo and Athletico and Bruno Henrique with Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia, and will manage to end 2021 with a debt of around R$ 110 million.

With the bonus of the title and the sale of Borja to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia, the expectation of Verdão’s board is that the debt will fall to less than R$ 100 million at the beginning of 2022.

Palmeiras will return to Crefisa the amounts it received to sign players Borja, Luan, Deyverson, Dudu, Guerra (who has retired) and Juninho. This was agreed upon after a meeting of the Deliberative Council, in which Palmeiras further determined that the amount paid to athletes would have the addition of interest based on the CDI rate (Certificate of Interbank Deposit).

If any player that was hired is traded, Palmeiras will refund the amount with interest when paid for the transfer. If the athlete leaves for a lower amount, as in the case of leaving the club after the end of the contract, Verdão has two years to pay what it owes to the partner.