Palmeiras will use Crefisa’s Libertadores title award to reduce debt with sponsor

Champion of the Libertadores 2021 last November 27, after beating Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Palmeiras will receive, in addition to the 15 million dollars (R$ 84 million) given by Conmebol for the achievement, R$ 12 million in prize money. Crefisa. The money, however, will be used to pay part of the club’s debt to the sponsor. The information was anticipated by “Ge”.

The amount to be paid is currently close to R$110 million. Transfers of portions of Carlos Eduardo’s negotiations with Athletico-PR and Bruno Henrique with Al-Ittihad, from Saudi Arabia will also be used for Alviverde to reduce the numbers still in 2021.

After the amendments to the contracts with Crefisa, recognized by the Deliberative Council, it was documented that Palmeiras should return the amounts invested in hiring athletes like Luan, Deyverson, Dudu, Guerra and Juninho. An increase in interest based on the CDI rate (Certificate of Interbank Deposit) is foreseen in this account.

The agreement provides that, if Palmeiras negotiates a player after a financial contribution, it will be necessary to return the amount with interest when paid for the transfer. If the amount is less than the investment, or if the athlete leaves the club at the end of the contract, Palmeiras has a period of two years to make the payment to the partner.

The forecast before the Libertadores title was to end the year with BRL 119.1 million in debt and on February 28, 2022 the value would reach BRL 108.9 million. However, with the South American triumph and the sale of Borja to Junior Barranquilla, the expectation is to drop the numbers to less than R$ 100 million at the beginning of next year.

In 2019, a year in which the club had no sporting successes, the debt reached R$ 172.1 million. Since then, the value has been falling continuously, because the management of Maurício Galiotte no longer used financial contributions to hire reinforcements.

The year 2021 is the best in alviverde history in terms of awards and collections. With three titles in the account (Copa do Brasil 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021), the values ​​will be close to R$ 920 million. Until November, a surplus of R$83 million was presented, and, in December, the R$84 million from the Conmebol award for the Libertadores title will be added to the revenue.

