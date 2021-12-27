Paulo Sousa is ‘soccer romantic’, Felipão’s pupil, he coached Lewa and likes teams to dominate rivals; see the profile

51-year-old Portuguese coach is set with Flamengo for 2022

THE Flamengo is set up with a new trainer for 2022. Paulo Sousa, who was in the Polish national team and resolves the last details – among them the release of Poland – to be officially announced. And the 51-year-old Portuguese has an extensive football career. He was a partner of Zinedine Zidane at youth, assistant of Felipão and commander of Lewandowski.

The former midfielder started his career in Benfica, where he played between 1989 and 1993. In the 1993-94 season, he went to rival sporting, before arriving at Juventus.

At Old lady, he lived, perhaps, the greatest moment of his career. Next to names like Didier Deschamps, Antonio Conte and Del Piero, conquered the Champions League when hitting the Ajax in the final 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Still in 1996, the Portuguese saw a great star arrive in Turin: Zinedine Zidane. However, the partnership did not last long, since in the 1996-97 season, Paulo Sousa arrived at the Borussia Dortmund, where he won another Champions.

Before closing the carrier on the spanish, in the 2001-02 season, the former midfielder played for Inter Milan, parma and Panathinaikos.

Passing through the Portuguese national team

Between 1991 and 2002, Paulo Sousa was invited to join the selection of Portugal. In all, there were 51 games, in addition to playing twice in the european cup, in 1996 and 2000, and a world Cup, in 2002.

Felipão’s pupil and passage through European clubs

After retiring, Paulo Sousa invested in his coaching career. Between 2005 and 2008, he was coach of the under-16 team of Portugal. Also in 2008, he was Felipão’s assistant in the Portuguese team for the Euro Cup.

His career as a coach at clubs began in November of that year, when he assumed the Queens Park Rangers, from the English second division. In the UK, he also passed Swansea and Leicester City.

From there, the Portuguese headed to the Videoton FC, from Hungary, where he stayed from July 2011 to January 2013 and won the first titles in his career. Then there was a season in Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, where the Israeli Championship, from 2013-14. The coach was also national champion in the Basel, from Switzerland, in 2014-15.

From Switzerland, he headed to the Fiorentina, where he stayed for two seasons. Then went through the Tianjin Tianhai, from China, and returned to Europe, working on the Bordeaux, where he stayed until August 2020.

Commander of Lewandowski

In January 2021, Paulo Sousa had a great chance as a coach in his career. The Portuguese took charge of the Polish national team and, there, he had the opportunity to train Robert Lewandowski.

Paulo Sousa on departure from Poland UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

In the Euro Cup, however, the campaign was disappointing. In group E, next to Sweden, Slovakia and Spain, the Polish team ended up at the bottom, without winning any confrontation.

For the 2022 World Cup, the team will compete in the repechage after finishing second in the group. England, which qualified directly. The first opponent will be the Russia.

‘Football romantic’

Regarding the style of play, Paulo Sousa defines himself as a ‘soccer romantic’. The coach, in an interview with the website ‘Express Tribune‘, defended an offensive style of game and domination over opponents, intended by Flamengo.



“I like to see my teams expressing all their romantic or poetic content, individual and collective, so that they have control over the opponent and this domain has a lot to do, in my point of view, with space and time. It undoubtedly requires important tactical intelligence. We seek to have a common identity in all teams, where this base allows the individual to make decisions faster in this time and space so that this poetic expression can be the basis of the individual”.

“It means being in the opposing midfield for as long as possible and that, through a common identity and collective dynamism, individual expression can make a difference in the last third of the field, because the greatest exponent of football is the goal. So, it is also the ability to produce countless goalscoring occasions to excite those who play and, above all, those who go to the stadium. They (fans) are always the soul of everything football and having most stadiums always full is, for me, a unique achievement. I intend, through football and the idea of ​​football that I seek for my teams, for people to be in greater numbers in the stadiums,” he concluded.