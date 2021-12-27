Paulo Sousa near Fla, Inter back aims for Uruguay and Vasco’s boat in Central’s summary | football

Central do Mercado returned this Sunday still in a postnatal “hangover” mood. Among the timid movements of Brazilian clubs over the weekend, the main narrative was the agreement between Flamengo and Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa – which is close to being officially announced after Rubro-negro gave up on Jorge Jesus.

And the decision has a direct impact on Internacional, another big one yet without a coach. Colorado had its eye on Sousa, but with the advance from Rio, the team from Rio Grande do Sul turned its sights to another coach previously probed, the Uruguayan Alexander Medina.

Paulo Sousa is close to being announced as Flamengo's new coach — Photo: Getty Images

After much insistence and waiting for the resignation of coach Jorge Jesus do Benfica, Flamengo saw that it would not work and went to another Portuguese coach: Paulo Sousa. He had previously impressed the red-black board and reached a deal, with a promise to pay the Polish national team’s own fine.

The decision caused great repercussions in the European country. One of those impacted by Paulo Sousa’s actions was striker Robert Lewandowski, who, according to his advisor, was “shocked and surprised”.

Lewandowski and Paulo Sousa, current coach of the Poland national team — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Paulo Sousa

Internacional left the relationship with Paulo Sousa aside after advances by Flamengo and is closer to another target: the Uruguayan Alexander Medina. Colorado, by the way, is very close to agreeing with the coach to lead the team in 2022.

Alexander Medina — Photo: Talleres/Disclosure

A whole team is leaving Vasco: Ricardo Graça, Walber, Ernando, Zeca; Romulo (Michel), Andrey, Marquinhos Gabriel; Léo Jabá, Morato and Cano. And the list could grow.

The Vascaine barge should soon gain more crew with the negotiation of players for contract termination. The next ones to confirm their departure from the club are captain Leandro Castán and goalkeeper Vanderlei.

On the other hand, Cruzmaltino has already signed six and has agreements with midfielder Vitinho (Corinthians) and striker Raniel (Santos).

Barca do Vasco already has an entire team of outgoing players — Photo: ge

Palmeiras have already announced forward Rafael Navarro and are looking for another center forward in the market. With that, the doubt arises about the other two attacking players. One of them is Luiz Adriano, who despite having a longer contract is negotiating a departure from Verdão.

And the other is Deyverson, author of the Libertadores title goal, who has a contract until the end of June, but was not sought out by the board. In this way, you will soon be able to sign a pre-contract with another team.

Luiz Adriano and Deyverson during training for Palmeiras at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

Will you play for two teams?

Some fans got confused, but we explain by changing the order of the factors. Vinícius had signed a pre-contract with Bahia, which has now materialized. But as the agreed salary is higher than what Tricolor de Aço can pay at the moment – due to the relegation to Serie B -, Vinícius was loaned to Goiás.

Goiás announces the hiring of Vinícius — Photo: Comunicação / Goiás EC

“Critical Situation” of Cruzeiro

Cruzeiro has Ronaldo Fenômeno as its football manager and main investor at the moment. But the situation will not magically improve. With no revenue forecast, the club is in “critical situation”, as evaluated by Pedro Mesquita, the former player’s catcher.

In the beginning of Ronaldo’s work at Raposa, the first week was marked by a rupture, X-rays and an inconvenience from coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

Ronaldo Nazário, former player — Photo: SporTV Reproduction

In the list of tireless players in Brazilian football, attacking midfielder Marcos Aurélio will defend Taubaté in the A2 do Paulistão. At 37 years of age, he will take all his baggage of experience, with important passages in Santos, Internacional, Coritiba, Sport and others.

In season 2021, Marcos Aurélio played for Botafogo-PB. There, he played 40 games and scored five goals.

Marcos Aurélio in 2021 by Botafogo-PB — Photo: Guilherme Drovas / Botafogo-PB