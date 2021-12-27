Paulo Sousa will take on a fine with Poland; planning for Flamengo 2022 starts on the 29th | Flamengo

Despite the discomfort generated in Poland with the announcement that he would leave the selection for Flamengo, Paulo Sousa will not have major problems reaching Gávea. He will assume the fine with the Poles and will already start to discuss the planning of Fla 2022 at a meeting on the 29th, still in Portugal.

The first of those interviewed by Flamengo in Portugal, Paulo Sousa left Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel very impressed at the meeting held on the 19th, at the coach’s house, in a location close to Fátima, which is an hour and a half by car from Lisbon (125 km).

They, by the way, had already gone to Europe with great references from the former midfielder. The conversation, which lasted from lunchtime until early evening, was essential to place him as one of the favorites of the red-black leaders.

Paulo Sousa in charge of Poland national team in defeat to Slovakia

It’s true that Flamengo tried Jorge Jesus as long as they could. Talking with the idol of the red-black crowd was seen as an obligation for Braz and Spindel, and Paulo Sousa was always understanding about it.

After João de Deus’ public statement stating that Mister’s intention was to fulfill the contract and Benfica’s official statement denying the agreement, Flamengo decided to put into practice what they had talked to Sousa on the 19th. on the last 22nd, they would not have a chance of leaving the Encarnados at the time, another important factor for Rubro-Negro to turn their attention to Paulo Sousa.

In fact, during the period, the parties were in constant contact. Internacional appeared as another interested party, but Flamengo was always pole position for Sousa.

Flamengo also met in person with Paulo Fonseca and Rui Vitória, in addition to the obvious and expected meeting with JJ, two days before the 3-0 defeat to Porto. Vitor Pereira, one of those mentioned by the Portuguese press, never spoke to Flamengo, although numerous agents have taken his name to the duo that commands rubro-negro football. Despite interviews with Fonseca, Vitória and agents, Sousa and JJ continued as the favorites.

Carlos Carvalhal, with whom Flamengo agreed in 2020 after the departure of Jorge Jesus and at the time was not hired because of a family issue, he did not meet with the rubro-negro leaders. Braz and Spindel even talked to António Salvador, president of Braga, but there was never a positive sign to negotiate. Salvador always expressed the desire that Carvalhal fulfill the contact valid until June 2022.

The firmness in Paulo Sousa’s speech, the rapport with the members of his commission and the good impression he left on the 19th ended up leaving the right thing on the verge of happening this weekend.

When making the decision to move to Flamengo, Paulo Sousa made a point with Robert Lewandowski, one of the greatest players in the history of Poland and who was in favor of the Portuguese remaining at the head of the selection.

This Sunday, the two-year contract was signed. With a confirmed coach but not yet official due to bureaucratic issues, Flamengo is ready to start planning the squad that will defend the team in 2022.

Paulo Sousa is excited and revealed that he would like to be in Rio de Janeiro as soon as possible. While defining termination with the Poles, he is already starting to idealize what lies ahead for the next season.