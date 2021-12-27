Pelé and more idols from Santos lament the death of Dorval: ‘A genius’ – 12/26/2021

Idols of Santos lamented the death of former right-winger Dorval, the fifth player who most wore the club’s shirt in history, on social media. At 86 years of age, he was hospitalized at the Santos Health House due to a “delicate clinical picture, with a lot of coughing”, according to the family, and this Sunday (26) he did not resist. The club decreed seven days of mourning.

“Everyone who loves football woke up sad today. My great friend, partner and the best right-winger in history, Dorval said goodbye to us. Santos has lost a hero. Football has lost a genius. Rest in peace, my friend,” he wrote Skin.

Dorval formed with Pelé the so-called “dream attack” by Santos, with Mengálvio, Coutinho and Pepe in the formation. The quintet played together in 97 matches, with 68 wins, 11 draws, 18 defeats and with 314 goals scored, an impressive average of 3.23 goals per match.

Pepe posted a photo next to Dorval with the caption: “Goodbye, friend Macalé! Have you rested? Go in peace. Too sad heart. May God comfort your family.”

Former Santos defender with 230 games between 2009 and 2014 and current football executive director of the club, Edu Dracena also expressed his regret for the death of the idol and wrote the following: “Very sad with the departure of our eternal idol Dorval, member of the greatest attack of all time! Thank you for helping to build the world-renowned history of Santos Futebol Clube. We, who played at the club many years later, owe these heroes the gratitude of having inherited a giant Santos. An athlete must always be for honoring the legacy of idols like Dorval. Because idols stay forever. Rest in peace, Dorval.”

Another Santos idol, the “Vila joker” Lima posted two images of a recent tribute paid by the club to Dorval and Pepe. “Dorval, go in peace, you made a beautiful story and I was with you. Thanks for the love you always have,” he wrote. Former full-back Léo joined the chorus of tributes: “Very sad with the passing of dear Dorval, one of the greatest names in the history of Santos and a great idol of the Alvinegra fans. My feelings to his family and friends.”

