Pelé laments the death of Dorval, Santos’ idol: ‘Great friend and the best right-winger in history’

King Pelé used social media to mourn the death, this Sunday, of Dorval, aged 86. The former player played with Pelé and was an idol of Peixe. In his text, the 20th century athlete classified his friend as ‘the greatest right-winger in history’.

– Everyone who loves football woke up sad today. My great friend, partner and the best right-winger in history, Dorval, said goodbye to us. Santos lost a hero. Football has lost a genius. Rest in peace, my friend – said the King, in Portuguese and in English.

The press office of Alvinegro Praiano confirmed, in an official note, the death of the idol. The wake will be at the Salão de Mármore, in Vila Belmiro, at a time to be announced. The Club decreed seven days of mourning.

Check the club’s official notice.

“One of the great idols of Santos FC, Dorval died this Sunday (26). At 86 years of age, he was hospitalized at the Casa de Saúde de Santos with a delicate clinical condition, with a lot of coughing. The information was confirmed by the former niece. player, Sandra, who accompanied him. The wake will be at the Marble Hall, in Vila Belmiro, at a time to be announced. The Club has decreed seven days of mourning.

Born in Porto Alegre, on February 26, 1935, Dorval Rodrigues arrived at Santos in 1957 and was considered by many to be the best right-winger in the Club’s history. In the 60s, he formed the Attack of Dreams, alongside Mengálvio, Coutinho Pelé and Pepe.

Among his achievements, the bi-championship of Libertadores and the bi-world of 62 and 63, the Brazilians 61, 62, 63, 64 and 65, and the Paulistas 58, 60, 61, 62, 64 and 65. He played 612 games with Santos shirt, the fifth highest participation among all players, and scored 194 goals, being the sixth highest scorer in the history of Peixe.

President Andres Rueda lamented the loss of the Club’s eternal idol. “Dorval is one of the unforgettable players who helped build this beautiful story for Santos. He deserves all the obeisances for his trajectory. Santos lost one of their biggest idols today,” he said.”