Pension for Death suspended due to fraud

Death pension suspended due to fraud In order to try to earn the death pension, a widow had the disastrous idea of ​​forging the professional card of her husband who died in an accident at work. And he also had the help of the company owner who registered the deceased worker as his employee after his death, even though he was only a self-employed service provider.

The registration in the wallet was done as if he had been hired eight days before the death, including the forgery of his signature. The owner decided to write down the portfolio for the widow to defraud Social Security and earn life insurance (private insurance company), but he did not expect her to decide to ask for compensation for material and moral damages for her husband’s death.

When taking the case to the Labor Court, the entire farce was discovered by graphotechnical expertise. In his defense, the owner revealed that he had participated in the scheme “without thinking about the consequences” and that the family acted with greed to also rebel against him.

The forgery of the CTPS (Work and Social Security Card) is considered a crime, according to article 297 of the Penal Code, which establishes penalties for those who falsify, in whole or in part, a public document, or alter a true public document. The penalty is a fine and imprisonment, ranging from two to six years.

Although the work card enjoys a presumption of veracity before the Social Security, signs of irregularities detract from its fairness. This type of maneuver—if discovered—can be costly. The simulation in the employment relationship of the dead worker with the company, with false annotation in the work card and employee registration, can lead to criminal punishment. And, in cases of fraudulent benefit granting, return of all amounts improperly received, with interest, correction and fine.

