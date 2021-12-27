Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4): XP resumes coverage with purchase recommendation

XP resumed Petrobras coverage (PETR3; PETR4), with a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$ 45.30. The brokerage says that it maintains a positive view due to the quality of the pre-salt assets, by the valuation 2.5 times attractive, taking into account the relationship between the company’s value and Ebitda in the next 12 months, and the robust dividends, with an expected return of 23% in 2022.

The brokerage also says it believes the valuation is discounted, with the potential negative scenario already priced in, as well as the prospect of volatility in 2022, caused by the presidential elections.

Among the risks, in-house analysts point out that there are signs that Petrobras is not following international fuel price parity, but says that they assess that the situation is far from the level of the period between 2011 and 2014, when there was a loss of US$ 40 billion.

In addition, the broker points out that there are bills that threaten the company, in addition to the fact that the presidential election will raise uncertainty about corporate governance from 2023. There are also risks of budget overruns in investments as in the past, before Operation Lava Jato revealed corruption schemes. “Risks of this type still exist, but they are minor”, ​​they commented.

For XP, Petrobras is advancing on ESG

XP says that the concern with ESG (an acronym for environmental, social and corporate governance) puts pressure on heavy industries, which makes it urgent for companies in the oil and gas sector to adapt, especially in the field of “energy transition” (jargon from the financial world for the adoption of less polluting energy sources).

Despite this, the brokerage says it believes that Petrobras is developing a strategy on that front. “It is necessary to keep an eye on the exposure to risk related to carbon emissions and its status as a state-owned company with various classes of shares, which can drive away the interests of minority shareholders”, he commented.

