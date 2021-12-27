Pictures of nature by photographer at lunch gain international fame

Dave Newman takes photos of wildlife in the center of Sleaford, UK, in the middle of the day.

Stunning wildlife photos taken by an amateur photographer during his lunch break have earned him thousands of fans.

Dave Newman regularly takes a short drive from his office in downtown Sleaford, Lincolnshire, UK, to the local river to record his animals and birds.

Nature images taken by an amateur photographer

1 / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Personal archive two / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Dave Newman/BBC 3 / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Dave Newman/BBC 4 / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Dave Newman/BBC 5 / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Dave Newman/BBC 6 / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Dave Newman/BBC 7 / 7 English photographer Dave Newman took photos of nature during his lunch break Dave Newman/BBC

What started as an alternative to lunchtime boredom has turned into a hobby that has attracted fans around the world.

Newman says he was thrilled by the attention and urges other budding photographers to “just go out and shoot.”

His obsession with photography started when he found himself lost during lunch breaks and wanted to do more than just walk around town.

“I take my car down to the river in two minutes,” he says.

One of his favorite places to photograph in the town of around 18,000 is Cogglesford Mill, on the “crystalline” River Slea.

“The other day, I was outside the leisure center when I photographed a mandarin duck and there were a lot of people around,” he says.

“For me, it’s about being alone, away from the problems that absorb the atmosphere and fresh air,” explains Newman.

“You don’t know what you’re going to see overnight.”

“If you could predict nature, it would be pretty boring, to be honest.”

However, at times he “would like things to just stand still, and they don’t.”

Newman, who started shooting just three years ago, has called for aspiring photographers, including those who have never held a camera before, “just grab it and start shooting.”

“Garden birds are a great place to start, or downriver where ducks and swans are used to humans,” he suggests.

Newman still has some targets he hopes to capture with his lenses, and next year plans to head to Scotland. He would love to photograph, for example, wild deer or a golden eagle.

But his biggest ambition is to do an “African safari itself to see big cats and the rest (animals)”.

“If I had learned about photography when I was in school, I wouldn’t be in this job, it’s a passion of mine.”

Have watched our new YouTube videos? Subscribe to our channel!