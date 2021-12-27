PIS/Pasep is released for 10 million workers – Jornal Pequeno

Source: from the newsroom

About 10 million workers have until June 1, 2025 to withdraw the balance of their accounts from the PIS/Pasep fund. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, R$ 23.3 billion are “forgotten”.

Withdrawal from the PIS/Pasep fund

The PIS/Pasep fund can be withdrawn by Brazilians who exercised paid activity in private companies or public bodies between 1971 and 1988. If the shareholder has died, their heirs have the right to withdraw.

Until the month of May 2020, Caixa Econômica Federal managed only the PIS quotas, intended for workers in private companies, while PASEP was managed by Banco do Brasil. However, after May 2020, the amount was unified and transferred to Caixa Econômica Federal, through which all workers entitled to PIS and Pasep can receive.

How to withdraw

As the amount was unified and transferred to Caixa, the balance was also transferred to the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees), therefore, to consult the balance and withdraw the PIS/Pasep shares, simply access the FGTS website or mobile app, or Caixa’s internet banking.

To consult the balance of shares, it will be necessary either the CPF number (or former CIC) or the NIS number of the shareholder, which can be found:

on the Citizen’s Card;

in the general notes of the old Work Card;

on the identification page of the new Work Card;

in the printed FGTS extract.

Values ​​of up to R$3,000 can be withdrawn directly from lotteries, Caixa Aqui correspondents and also at self-service terminals using the Citizen Card with password.

In the case of amounts above R$3,000, withdrawals are only possible at Caixa branches, and an official document with a photo is required.