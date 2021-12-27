Poliana Abritta is hastily removed from Fantástico and causes a rush at Globo· Notícias da TV

The presenter Poliana Abritta won’t command the Fantastic this Sunday (26). The 46-year-old journalist felt flu-like symptoms together with her husband, Chico Walcacer. By protocol, the station chose to remove her from the electronic magazine, which caused a backstage rush. Ana Paula Araújo will replace her and lead the Show da Vida together with Maju Coutinho.

Both Poliana and Ana Paula confirmed the information, reported first-hand by the TV Pop website. On her Instagram, the official anchor stated that she would see the attraction from home: “No sofa, I’ll curl up on the hammock to wait for the Show da Life that today is in charge of dear Ana Paula Araújo! And look, I left you a present! I think it’s in the second block! Check it out, Director?”, said Poliana.

Ana Paula celebrated the opportunity: “End of the break! Soon there’s Show da Vida, I hope everyone!”. During the week, Poliana Abritta participated in the production of this Sunday’s edition and appeared in the journalist’s headlines normally. But he’s started to feel bad in the last few hours.

Currently, Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a flu crisis due to the growth of the H3N2 virus, a variant of the H1N1 Influenza. As the symptoms are similar in relation to the coronavirus, Globo’s protocol recommends that the professional stay at home and take shelter.

Poliana Abritta has been in charge of Fantástico since 2015. For six years, she partnered with Tadeu Schmidt. Since November, his partner is Maju Coutinho. They make history: for the first time, Globo’s electronic magazine has two women in charge, without a man.

Wanted by TV news, Globo has not yet responded to the contact. If you do, the article will be updated.

See the posts by Poliana Abritta and Ana Paula Araújo: